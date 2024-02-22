Brighouse latest Morley Best of Brass attraction

The popular 'Best of Brass' concert series at Morley Town Hall continues next month with Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

It will be the turn of Brighouse & Rastrick Band to head to Morley Town Hall on Saturday 9th March as the latest elite level band to perform as part of the Leeds Best of Brass series.

Directed by resident conductor Ian McElligott, the Yorkshire band has announced a cracker of a programme — including works by John Ireland, Philip Wilby, Bach and Rimsky-Korsakov.

Their team of top-class soloists will include performances by Mike Eccles, Tom Smith, Bethan May, Steve Lomas and Chris Robertson.

Comedy

The traditionalist will be thrilled to hear John Ireland's quirky 'Comedy Overture' which will contrast Jim Fieldhouse's 'Nefarious'. Bach's 'Toccata in D Minor' to close the first half and Rimsky-Korsakov's 'Capriccio Espagnol' to open the second also offer two great contrasting bookends too.

All this and there is also music by James Curnow, Modest Mussorgsky, John Williams and moreâ€¦

Saturday 9th March

Brighouse & Rastrick

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Further 2024 concerts

Saturday 13th April

Flowers Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 27th April

Rothwell Temperance

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

Saturday 18th May

GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318

www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk