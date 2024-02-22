Proms in the Park to return

Bands wishing to be part of reaching out to inspire the next generation of young players should sign up now for BBE's initiative.

Brass Bands England (BBE) #PromsInThePlayground initiative is set to return this summer, spanning the last three weeks of the school term from 8th — 26th July.

The scheme aims to connect with schools, creating mutually beneficial relationships to get young people excited about brass banding by encouraging and supporting bands to perform in their local school playground.

Fill with music

Speaking about the initiative, BBE's Helen Minshall said: "It's almost time once again to fill school playgrounds across the country with brass music! It's a simple mission: to connect community bands with their local schools, encouraging lasting, strong bonds between the two."

Those taking part will be able to benefit from BBE's national PR campaign as well as advice, support and free resources from its specialist Brass Foundations team.

Experience a performance

Helen added: "It's an excellent way to bridge the gap between getting young people interested in brass banding and joining a band.

Each year has seen hundreds of young people experience a performance at their school. I can't wait to see what happens this year!"

Bespoke resources and support

#PromsInThePlayground is led by BBE's team of Youth Development Brass Specialists who have created a suite of Proms In The Playground resources for bands and schools participating in the campaign.

New for 2024 will be a Proms in the Playground song recorded by BBE members Ratby Band, providing backing tracks designed to allow all young people to participate in the musical experience, which will be available soon.

Drop in session

The Brass Foundations team are also available to answer your questions about participating in #PromsInThePlayground, and to provide support and advice on organising an event.

Join them for an online drop in session on Thursday 16th May at 4.00pm (for schools) & 6.30pm (for bands) or email at brassfoundations@bbe.org.uk

Find out more and register:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/youth-education-and-outreach/promsintheplayground-information

https://airtable.com/appehO8CkvrghqQhA/shrxsKo71ELeOQ57T