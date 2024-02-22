Band Supplies Ltd is the latest business to offer practical musical support to one of the most popular march & hymn tune contests in the UK.

The Morley March & Hymn Tune contest organisers will be happy to hear more muted sounds at their event this year.

It will come with the support of Band Supplies Ltd who will be donating a full set of Denis Wick adjustable cornet cup mutes worth over £400 — another substantial boost to the event which is already able to offer over £2,000 in prize money. The prize will be presented to the 'Best Cornet Section' on the day.

Popular

The contest continues to be one of the most popular on the traditional march & hymn tune circuit with the modernised Morley Town Centre also able to offer plenty of great stops for refreshments and a bit of shopping.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Our thanks go to Band Supplies for supporting the event in this way. We are reaching out to potential sponsors and are determined to make this a community event that everyone can enjoy."

Time and place

The event will take place on Sunday 23rd June, kicking off at 12.30pm. I will comprise a road march along the pedestrianised Morley Queen Street, followed by the playing of a hymn tune and contest march in the band arena outside the Town Hall.

The adjudicators have already been confirmed as Alan Morrison (Contest March & Hymn Tune), and Gordon Eddison (Street March and Deportment).

Open

The contest is open to all bands from Youth to Championship Section and all music is own choice. Proceeds from the contest go to the Morley & District Lions, which has the support of the Mayor of Morley and the Morley Community Development Committee.

Further information:

For further information and to request an application to enter, please contact: morleymarch@gmail.com

