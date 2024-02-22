                 

*
banner

News

Welcome muted support for Morley March & Hymn Tune contest

Band Supplies Ltd is the latest business to offer practical musical support to one of the most popular march & hymn tune contests in the UK.

Morley March
  The event is one of the most popular on the march and hymn tune circuit

Thursday, 22 February 2024

        

The Morley March & Hymn Tune contest organisers will be happy to hear more muted sounds at their event this year.

It will come with the support of Band Supplies Ltd who will be donating a full set of Denis Wick adjustable cornet cup mutes worth over £400 — another substantial boost to the event which is already able to offer over £2,000 in prize money. The prize will be presented to the 'Best Cornet Section' on the day.

Popular

The contest continues to be one of the most popular on the traditional march & hymn tune circuit with the modernised Morley Town Centre also able to offer plenty of great stops for refreshments and a bit of shopping.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Our thanks go to Band Supplies for supporting the event in this way. We are reaching out to potential sponsors and are determined to make this a community event that everyone can enjoy."

Time and place

The event will take place on Sunday 23rd June, kicking off at 12.30pm. I will comprise a road march along the pedestrianised Morley Queen Street, followed by the playing of a hymn tune and contest march in the band arena outside the Town Hall.

The adjudicators have already been confirmed as Alan Morrison (Contest March & Hymn Tune), and Gordon Eddison (Street March and Deportment).

The event will take place on Sunday 23rd June, kicking off at 12.30pmorganisers

Open

The contest is open to all bands from Youth to Championship Section and all music is own choice. Proceeds from the contest go to the Morley & District Lions, which has the support of the Mayor of Morley and the Morley Community Development Committee.

Further information:

For further information and to request an application to enter, please contact: morleymarch@gmail.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

rooms4groups

Rooms4groups ready for Finals call

February 22 • If you qualify for Cheltenham or London over the next few weeks — then your first call should be to the hotel experts.

Morley March

Welcome muted support for Morley March & Hymn Tune contest

February 22 • Band Supplies Ltd is the latest business to offer practical musical support to one of the most popular march & hymn tune contests in the UK.

Proms in the Park

Proms in the Park to return

February 22 • Bands wishing to be part of reaching out to inspire the next generation of young players should sign up now for BBE's initiative.

Leeds Brest of Brass

Brighouse latest Morley Best of Brass attraction

February 22 • The popular 'Best of Brass' concert series at Morley Town Hall continues next month with Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - The International Staff Band in Cambridge

Saturday 24 February • Wesley Methodist Church, Christ's Pieces, Cambridge CB1 1LG

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass - Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March • Histon Baptist Church, Station Road, Histon, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

February 20 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET, position negotiable. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Haverhill Silver Band

February 19 • Play Bb (or Eb) bass and want to compete at the Spring Festival and Whit Friday? . . Due to work commitments, Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champions 2022) have a vacancy for a talented Bb or Eb bass player to join us after the areas.

London Central Fellowship Band

February 16 • We are currently recruiting a back-row cornet player, a Solo Cornet player, a Tenor horn player and a percussionist.

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top