                 

*
banner

News

Rooms4groups ready for Finals call

If you qualify for Cheltenham or London over the next few weeks — then your first call should be to the hotel experts.

rooms4groups
  rooms4groups are a leading hotel accommodation provider for bands

Thursday, 22 February 2024

        

With the first of the series of Regional Championship events taking place in Blackpool this weekend, rooms4groups the hotel accommodation specialists will be ready and waiting to help the first qualifiers book their hotels for Cheltenham and London later this year.

Blackpool start

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We would like to wish all the bands the very best over the next few weekends — starting in Blackpool at the North West Regional Championships this weekend.

As always, the team at rooms4groups HQ will be ready and waiting each Monday morning to make qualification success hassle free for London and Cheltenham."

They added: "We are so proud to be accommodation partner of choice for so many bands across the country.

We are always delighted to help with all bands in meeting their requirements and have hotels pre-booked and ready to go with exclusive deals specially negotiated for the Finals. All you have to do is get in touch and leave the rest to us."

Contact:

Contact: bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

rooms4groups

Rooms4groups ready for Finals call

February 22 • If you qualify for Cheltenham or London over the next few weeks — then your first call should be to the hotel experts.

Morley March

Welcome muted support for Morley March & Hymn Tune contest

February 22 • Band Supplies Ltd is the latest business to offer practical musical support to one of the most popular march & hymn tune contests in the UK.

Proms in the Park

Proms in the Park to return

February 22 • Bands wishing to be part of reaching out to inspire the next generation of young players should sign up now for BBE's initiative.

Leeds Brest of Brass

Brighouse latest Morley Best of Brass attraction

February 22 • The popular 'Best of Brass' concert series at Morley Town Hall continues next month with Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - The International Staff Band in Cambridge

Saturday 24 February • Wesley Methodist Church, Christ's Pieces, Cambridge CB1 1LG

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass - Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March • Histon Baptist Church, Station Road, Histon, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

February 20 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET, position negotiable. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Haverhill Silver Band

February 19 • Play Bb (or Eb) bass and want to compete at the Spring Festival and Whit Friday? . . Due to work commitments, Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champions 2022) have a vacancy for a talented Bb or Eb bass player to join us after the areas.

London Central Fellowship Band

February 16 • We are currently recruiting a back-row cornet player, a Solo Cornet player, a Tenor horn player and a percussionist.

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top