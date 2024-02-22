                 

*
banner

News

Concerns grow over drastic cuts to arts and culture sector in Birmingham

Major arts and culture organisations in Birmingham face huge cuts as council looks to balance books.

Symphony Hall
  Symphony Hall has hosted the British Open Championships since 1997.

Thursday, 22 February 2024

        

There is growing concern over the future of a sustainable arts and culture sector in Birmingham after it was announced that the local authority is proposing drastic cuts in its funding provision.

Birmingham City Council was effectively declared bankrupt last year and more recently confirmed that it was proposing to raise Council Tax by 21% over the next two years.

It was also reported that it will impose savings of £150m in 2024-25 and again in 2025-26 to meet budget shortfalls, whilst assets worth £1.25bn will be sold to repay a government loan.

Difficult decisions

Council Leader John Cotton was reported as saying that "really difficult decisions"were made, but insisted the council was aware how the measures would affect people.

"What we've sought to do in framing this budget is ensuring that we've mitigated the impact on the most vulnerable," he said.

It has now been reported that a number of high-profile arts organisations will face 50% and 100% cuts over the next two years.

British Open hosts

These include City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Birmingham REP Theatre, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Birmingham Opeara Company and B:Music, the music charity which runs the iconic concert venues of Symphony Hall and Town Hall.

Symphony Hall has hosted the British Open Championships since 1997, as well as the European Championships and numerous brass events, such as the Sunday Gala Concert following the British Open and various concerts from the likes of Mnozil Brass.

Impact

In response to the news, it stated: "We are devastated at what the recently announced Birmingham City Council cuts could mean for Birmingham and the impact that they would have on people's daily lives across the city.

These cuts will impact B:Music and many of the great organisations that we work with across the city. However, we remain resolute in our commitment to make lives better with music, through performance, participation and learning."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Ryan Anthony

Song for Hope released on Amazon Prime

February 22 • The inspirational story of the Ryan Anthony can now be enjoyed on Amazon Prime.

Symphony Hall

Concerns grow over drastic cuts to arts and culture sector in Birmingham

February 22 • Major arts and culture organisations in Birmingham face huge cuts as council looks to balance books.

rooms4groups

Rooms4groups ready for Finals call

February 22 • If you qualify for Cheltenham or London over the next few weeks — then your first call should be to the hotel experts.

Morley March

Welcome muted support for Morley March & Hymn Tune contest

February 22 • Band Supplies Ltd is the latest business to offer practical musical support to one of the most popular march & hymn tune contests in the UK.

What's on »

London Central Fellowship Band - The International Staff Band in Cambridge

Saturday 24 February • Wesley Methodist Church, Christ's Pieces, Cambridge CB1 1LG

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 25 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Contest: Midlands Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corby Business Academy, Gretton Road, Corby NN17 5EB

Haverhill Silver Band - Waterbeach Brass - Spring Concert

Saturday 2 March • Histon Baptist Church, Station Road, Histon, Cambridge CB24 9LQ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 2 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

February 20 • Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich) are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET, position negotiable. We are a friendly 4th Section band restarting contesting this year and with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events. Come and give us a try!

Haverhill Silver Band

February 19 • Play Bb (or Eb) bass and want to compete at the Spring Festival and Whit Friday? . . Due to work commitments, Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC Champions 2022) have a vacancy for a talented Bb or Eb bass player to join us after the areas.

London Central Fellowship Band

February 16 • We are currently recruiting a back-row cornet player, a Solo Cornet player, a Tenor horn player and a percussionist.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top