Concerns grow over drastic cuts to arts and culture sector in Birmingham

Major arts and culture organisations in Birmingham face huge cuts as council looks to balance books.

There is growing concern over the future of a sustainable arts and culture sector in Birmingham after it was announced that the local authority is proposing drastic cuts in its funding provision.

Birmingham City Council was effectively declared bankrupt last year and more recently confirmed that it was proposing to raise Council Tax by 21% over the next two years.

It was also reported that it will impose savings of £150m in 2024-25 and again in 2025-26 to meet budget shortfalls, whilst assets worth £1.25bn will be sold to repay a government loan.

Difficult decisions

Council Leader John Cotton was reported as saying that "really difficult decisions"were made, but insisted the council was aware how the measures would affect people.

"What we've sought to do in framing this budget is ensuring that we've mitigated the impact on the most vulnerable," he said.

It has now been reported that a number of high-profile arts organisations will face 50% and 100% cuts over the next two years.

British Open hosts

These include City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Birmingham REP Theatre, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Birmingham Opeara Company and B:Music, the music charity which runs the iconic concert venues of Symphony Hall and Town Hall.

Symphony Hall has hosted the British Open Championships since 1997, as well as the European Championships and numerous brass events, such as the Sunday Gala Concert following the British Open and various concerts from the likes of Mnozil Brass.

Impact

In response to the news, it stated: "We are devastated at what the recently announced Birmingham City Council cuts could mean for Birmingham and the impact that they would have on people's daily lives across the city.

These cuts will impact B:Music and many of the great organisations that we work with across the city. However, we remain resolute in our commitment to make lives better with music, through performance, participation and learning."