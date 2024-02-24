                 

North West ready for Winter Gardens sunrise before kick-off

The North West Regional Championships take place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Sunday.

Blackpool
  Just one more sunrise before the action starts in Blackpool

Saturday, 24 February 2024

        

The first Regional Championship event of the year takes place in Blackpool on Sunday (25th February).

77 bands have entered the North West Regional Championships at the Winter Gardens which is sure to provide a vibrant venue for the competitors.

With Foden's National title success at the Royal Albert Hall, the North West will send three Championship Section bands back to London in October. Three bands will qualify in the First, Second, Third Sections and two in the Fourth Section.

Fine contesting day

Regional Secretary Richard Milton told 4BR that everything is in place for what promises to be a fine day of contesting.

"We have enjoyed a fantastic response from bands once again and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Winter Gardens. Being able to support the contest on one day here makes for a unique atmosphere — one that is supportive and inclusive.

My thanks also go to the hall staff, volunteers, sponsors and supporters who make this a tremendous day of friendly rivalry and great music making."

Tickets:

Tickets are priced at £15 for the full day and only available on the door. Under 16s are free when accompanied by an adult.

Championship Section:

Opera House
Test piece: Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke)
Commences: After the 2nd section results (approximately 2.45pm)
Adjudicators: Anne Crookston and Alan Morrison

Acceler8 (Jef Sparkes)
Ashton under Lyne (Martyn Evans)
Foden's (Russell Gray)
Leyland (Daniel Brooks)
Longridge (Mark Peacock)
Manx Concert Brass (Ian Clague MBE)
Milnrow (Lee Skipsey)
Oldham (Lees) (John Collins)
Pemberton Old Wigan DW (Ryan Watkins)
Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)
WFEL Fairey (Phil Chalk)
Wingates (Andrea Price)

First Section:

Empress Ballroom
Test piece: High Peak (Eric Ball)
Commences 11.00am
Adjudicators: Steve Sykes and Glyn Williams

Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet)
Bollington Brass (Peter Christian)
Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)
Flixton (Adie Smith)
Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
Haydock (Mark Quinn)
Hazel Grove (Nigel Beasley)
Middleton (Jamie Cooper)
Mossley (Duncan Byers)
Pemberton Old Wigan DW B (Gareth Brindle)
Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)
Silk Brass (Tony Wyatt)
Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)
Valley Brass (Haydock) (David Chadwick)
Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch)
Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)

Second Section:

Opera House
Test piece: Triptych (Philip Sparke)
Commences 10.00am
Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Alan Widdop

Allerton Brass (Gavin Holden)
Besses Boys (James Holt)
Besses o' th' Barn (Simon Cowan)
City of Chester Bluecoat (Ewan Easton)
Delph (Phil Goodwin)
Diggle (Sean Conway)
Eagley (Christopher Wormald)
Haslingden & Helmshore (Stephan Tighe)
Liverpool (Dave McGlynn)
Lostock Hall Memorial (John Atkinson)
Marple (TBC)
Old Hall Brass (Trevor Halliwell)
Pilling Jubilee Silver (Joshua Hughes)
Poulton-le-Fylde (Brett Baker)
Skelmersdale (Benjamin Coulson)
Uppermill (James Garlick)
VBS Poynton (Adam Delbridge-Smith)

Third Section:

Pavilion Theatre
Test piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)
Commences: 9.30am
Adjudicators: Duncan Beckley and Stephanie Binns

Blackpool Brass (David W. Ashworth)
BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfern)
Clock Face Miners Heritage (William Haw)
CWA Brass (Gary Proctor)
Darwen Brass (Matthew Balson)
Dobcross Silver (Jason M. Smith)
Eccleston Brass (John Wood)
Farnworth & Walkden (Neil Robinson)
Golborne Brass (Les Webb)
Greenfield (Sam Olsson)
Hawk Green (Neil Hewson)
Hoover Bolton (Joe Murtagh)
Morecambe (Andrew W. Porter)
Rivington & Adlington (Matt Whitfield)
Rode Hall Silver (Nigel Butler)
Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Tarry)
Trinity Girls (Anna Hughes-Williams)

Fourth Section:

Pavilion Theatre
Test piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)
Commences: After the Third Section Results (approximately 2.15pm)
Adjudicators: John Doyle and Stan Lippeatt

Blackley (Karl Stott)
Brindle (Steve Hartley)
Crewe Brass (Adam Shilton)
Dobcross Youth (James Atkins)
Douglas Town (Robert Mitchell)
Littleborough (Ashley Higgins)
Onchan Silver (David Karran)
Port Sunlight Lyceum (Simon Harthern-Evans)
Ramsey Town (Robert Quane)
Red Admiral Brass (Stuart Barton)
Sale Brass (Jess Tredrea)
St. John's (Mossley) (Martin Gernon)
Stacksteads (Fred Bowker)
Stalybridge Old (Nigel Lawless)

        

