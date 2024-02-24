Muremo looks for Premier links at Blackpool

The timpani and percussion specialists from Belgium are heading to the UK for a few weeks — starting in Blackpool.

Muremo, one of Europe's leading specialists in the sale, maintenance and repair of percussion equipment will be heading to the UK in the coming weeks to meet new customers at some of the Regional Championships events.

The company which is based in Harelbeke in Belgium is the exclusive European distributor for Premier and Bergerault concert percussion and as such can offer hugely competitive prices on their bespoke instruments.

Repair, refurbishment and resale





With over 35 years of expertise, they are also able to offer a repair and refurbishment service on timpani and concert percussion with original parts, as well as trade of buy second hand timpani and other percussion instruments.

They are also able to retune bars of all concert items such as xylophone, glockenspiel, marimba and tubular bells thanks to their mobile service that can travel to all parts of Europe — and the UK.





Offer our services

A spokesperson for the company told 4BR: "We know how important the UK brass band movement is and we wish to offer a service that will enable bands to afford to replace, repair and refurbish percussion instruments as well as purchase new or second hand stock.

For instance, our experience means we can completely overhaul Premier timpani, provide spare parts and bowls even for older models under the Muremo NV brand."

Say hello and find out more

They added: "We want to find out more about the bands in the UK and their percussion needs to see how we can help, so if you are in the North West in Blackpool, Yorkshire in Huddersfield and the West of England in Torquay please come along and say hello and find out more."

To find out more about Muremo go to: www.muremo.be

https://www.facebook.com/Luthiertimbales