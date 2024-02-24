Musicwearetc.co.uk on parade in Blackpool

The leading unform and casual wear providers for the brass band world will be showcasing their lines at Blackpool on the weekend.

Musicwearetc.co.uk, the leading uniform and casual wear providers for the brass band marketplace will be heading to Blackpool on Sunday to say hello to customers old and new.

Opportunity

It has been a busy start to the year for the company and with the Regional Championships around the country taking place over the next few weekends.

Bands now have the perfect opportunity to check out all their unform requirements as well ensure they get their orders in for what will hopefully be qualification trips to Cheltenham and London in the Autumn.

To find out more about Musicwearetco.uk go to: www.musicwearetc.co.uk