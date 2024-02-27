Positive and supportive first meeting between UKLBF and decision makers

The UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) has had its first meeting with a number of key decision makers of the UK banding movement.

The UK Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) has released details of its first liaison meeting held with key decision makers of the UK banding movement.

Held on the 12th February, and chaired by UKLBF's Chairperson, Tabby Kerwin, it saw the UKLBF's representatives of Black Dyke, Brighouse & Rastrick, Cory and Foden's meet with representatives from Brass Bands England; the British Open Championships; Brass in Concert; Scottish Brass Band Association; North of England, North West, West of England and London & Southern Counties Regions, as well as the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators and Brass Band Conductors Association.

Kapitol Promotions and the Welsh Regional Championships sent apologies for not being able to attend, whilst the Yorkshire Regional Championships declined their invitation. There was no response from the Midlands Regional Championships.

Collective voice

In a press release, the UKLBF stated that the aim of the meeting was to introduce itself "and its hope for the role in providing a collective voice for bands and honest, open and co-operative relationships with all the decision-makers."

It was also the aim to "dispel any concerns or apprehension felt about the UKLBF's formation, and to explain UKLBF's vision of being able to provide a framework for contact from any bands which currently feel voiceless, regardless of their level or region."

Positive and supportive

The UKLBF described the discussions as "positive and supportive" with, "contest organisers voicing wholehearted support for any group which could speak on behalf of all bands."

This was said to that they "could tailor their event to be as enjoyable and stress-free for the bands as possible".

It was stated by the UKLBF that this included "queries about how lower section and non-contesting bands were going to access the forum, concerns about the seeming resistance of certain organisations to engage with UKLBF, and general feedback about the public image of UKLBF."

Monthly meeting

It was also reported that a further monthly meeting of the 18 member bands took place on 14th February with a main agenda item of discussing the findings of the liaison meeting.

From this it was agreed that UKLBF would now approach decision makers on an individual basis.

There was also discussion regarding the UKLBF'S Regional Framework to allow non-member bands to access liaison with decision-makers if they felt they wanted or needed to. UKLBF Member Bands were also encouraged to Kapitol Regional AGMs.

Website and graphic

A central UKLBF website will also be created to easy contact forms to be submitted to regional contacts. It is intended to be undertaken in March.

A graphic representation of the UKLBF's structure and purpose was also published (above)

The members of the UK Leading Bands Forum are: Aldbourne; Black Dyke; Brighouse & Rastrick; Carlton Main Frickley Colliery; Cory; EverReady; Flowers; Foden's; Friary Brass; Grimethorpe Colliery; GUS; Hammonds; KNDS Fairey; Leyland; Rothwell Temperance; the cooperation band; Tredegar; Whitburn.