You can find out how Grimethorpe Colliery Band is tackling Philip Sparke's 'Variations on an Enigma' on Thursday evening.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will showcase their 'Enigma' preparations ahead of their Yorkshire Regional Championship challenge on the weekend.

Led by MD, Michael Bach, the free open rehearsal will take place on Thursday 29th February (7.15pm prompt start) at St Luke's Church, Grimethorpe (S72 7FN).

The band will be looking to reclaim the title they last won in 2006.