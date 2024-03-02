Results: 2024 Yorkshire Regional Championships

Results:
Second Section:
Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns and Mark Wilkinson
Test-piece: Triptych (Philip Sparke)
1. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)*
2. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)*
3. Lindley Band (Alan Widdop)
4. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)
5. Kippax Band (James Beecham)
6. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs)
7. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)
8. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)
9. Drighlington (Garry Hallas)
10. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)
*Qualify for invitation to National Final
Best Soloist: Soprano (South Yorkshire Police)
Best Principal Cornet: Lindley Band
Best Basses: Emley Brass
Youngest Player: Lauren Wood (Drighlington) — aged 12
Result: Third Section:
Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Nicholas Garman
Test piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)
1. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)*
2. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)*
3. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)
4. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)
5. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)
6. Wakefield Metropolitan (Lee Dunkley)
7. Dronfield Genquip (David Holling)
8. Garforth Brass (John Thompson)
9. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)
10. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward)
*Qualify for invitation to National Final
Fourth Section:
Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Andrew Warriner
Test piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)
1. Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)*
2. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Mick Silson)*
3. Dinnington Colliery (Jonathan Beatty)
4. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)
5. Dodworth Colliery M.W (Geof Benson)
6. Deepcar Brass (Andrew Horton)
7. Tingley Brass (Allan Briggs)
8. Linthwaite Band (Tony Robertson)
*Qualify for invitation to National Final
Best Soloist: flugel (Dinnington)
Best Percussion: Loxley Silver
Youngest Player: Sebastian McGlade (Loxley Silver) — aged 13