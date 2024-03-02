                 

News

Results: 2024 Yorkshire Regional Championships

The first titles of the weekend in Huddersfield goes to South Yorkshire Police Band, Barnsley Metropolitan and Loxley Silver

Yorkshire
  The Yorkshire Regional Championships are taking place in Huddersfield

Saturday, 02 March 2024

        

Results:

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns and Mark Wilkinson
Test-piece: Triptych (Philip Sparke)

1. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)*
2. Emley Brass (Tim Sidwell)*
3. Lindley Band (Alan Widdop)
4. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)
5. Kippax Band (James Beecham)
6. Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs)
7. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)
8. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)
9. Drighlington (Garry Hallas)
10. Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final

Best Soloist: Soprano (South Yorkshire Police)
Best Principal Cornet: Lindley Band
Best Basses: Emley Brass
Youngest Player: Lauren Wood (Drighlington) — aged 12


Result: Third Section:

Adjudicators: Tom Davoren and Nicholas Garman
Test piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)

1. Barnsley Metropolitan (Alex Francis)*
2. Clifton & Lightcliffe (John Clay)*
3. Wetherby & District Silver (Craig Ratcliffe)
4. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)
5. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)
6. Wakefield Metropolitan (Lee Dunkley)
7. Dronfield Genquip (David Holling)
8. Garforth Brass (John Thompson)
9. Lofthouse 2000 (Lee Whitworth)
10. Gawthorpe Brass '85 (John Edward)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final

Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Andrew Warriner
Test piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)

1. Loxley Silver (Lindon Bolt)*
2. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Mick Silson)*
3. Dinnington Colliery (Jonathan Beatty)
4. Thurcroft Welfare (Matthew Wright)
5. Dodworth Colliery M.W (Geof Benson)
6. Deepcar Brass (Andrew Horton)
7. Tingley Brass (Allan Briggs)
8. Linthwaite Band (Tony Robertson)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final

Best Soloist: flugel (Dinnington)
Best Percussion: Loxley Silver
Youngest Player: Sebastian McGlade (Loxley Silver) — aged 13

        

