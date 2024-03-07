Go West! 73 bands eye qualification places in Torquay

There is a fine turn out of bands to enjoy at the West of England Regional Championships in Torquay this weekend.

73 bands will take to the stages at the Riviera Centre and Upton Vale Baptist Church in Torquay this weekend (9th & 10th March) for the West of England Regional Championship.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday will open with the Fourth Section in the Riviera Centre (9.00am), followed by the First Section (not before 1.00pm). The Second Section will take place at Upton Vale Baptist Church starting at 10.00am.

Sunday will kick-off with the Third Section (9.00am) followed by the Championship Section (not before 3.00pm) at the Riviera Centre.

Two bands from the Championship and Fourth Section will qualify for the National Finals with three each from the First, Second and Third.

All general admission tickets can be purchased at the door on the day (no advance ticket sales) by cash or card. A day ticket is £12.00 (Senior Citizens & Children 8 to 15 years — £10.00), whilst the weekend ticket £18.00 (Senior Citizens & Children 8 to 15 years — £15.00)



All tickets purchased on the Saturday will be valid for entrance at both the Riviera International Centre and Upton Vale Baptist Church.

Championship Section:

Sunday 10th March

The Forum, Riviera International Centre

Adjudicators: Lt Col David Barringer MVO MBE & Dr Stephen Cobb

Draw: Noon

Start: Not before 3.00pm

A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck)

Aldbourne (Glyn Williams)

Andover Town (Sara Maganzini)

Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)

Camborne (Michael Fowles)

Filton Concert Brass (Gary Davies)

Flowers (Paul Holland)

Sherborne Town (Dave Shead)

St Dennis (Darren R Hawken)

Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)

First Section:

Saturday 9th March

The Forum, Riviera International Centre

Adjudicators: Christopher Binns & Dr Stephen Cobb

Draw: 11.00am

Start: Not before 1.00pm

Bournemouth Concert Brass (Lloyd Bartlett)

Chalford (Steve Tubb)

City of Bristol Brass (Craig Roberts)

Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)

Glastonbury Brass (Phil Randall)

Hatherleigh Silver (Matt Green)

Helston Town (John Berryman)

Hyde (Nigel Seaman)

Lanner & District Silver (David Johnson)

Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)

Lympstone (Chris Spreadbury)

Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)

Otterbourne Brass (Jonathan Lush Camps LRSM)

Roche Brass (Keith Maxwell)

Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)

Soundhouse Brass Playmouth (Lee Clayson)

Weston Brass (Ian Dickinson)

Second Section:

Saturday 9th March

Upton Vale Baptist Church

Adjudicators: Lt Col David Barringer MVO MBE & Steve Pritchard-Jones

Draw: 8.30am

Start: 10.00am

Bream Silver (Hugh Bamford)

Camborne Brass (Alan Pope BEM)

Cinderford (Steve Kane)

Denmead Brass (Estelle Flood)

Gosport Solent Brass (Phillip Littlemore)

Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor)

New Forest Brass (Ian Luxford)

Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham)

Poole Borough (Martin Portman)

Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)

Shrewton Silver (Mike Dunford)

St Austell (Adam Glynn)

St Keverne (Karl Long)

St Pinnock (Jane Whitehead)

Third Section:

Sunday 10th March

The Forum, Riviera International Centre

Adjudicators: Christopher & Stephanie Binns

Draw: 8.00am

Start: 9.00am

Bideford Town (Mark Durham)

Bratton Silver (Kyle Blake)

Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)

Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett)

City of Bath Brass (Martin Perry)

Downton (Paul Williams)

Exeter Railway (Matt Green)

Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)

Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver (Gareth Key)

Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)

Pendennis Brass (Harry Weir)

Phoenix Brass Crewkerne (Paul Denegri)

Saltash Town (Neil Ellis)

South Molton Town (David Boorer)

St Stythians (James Burns)

Swindon Brass (Steve Yorke)

Tewkesbury Town (Rob Nicholson)

Fourth Section:

Saturday 9th March

The Forum, Riviera International Centre

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns & Alan Duguid

Draw: 8.00am

Start: 9:00am

Bugle Silver (Mark Phillips)

Chalford Silver Academy (Steve Tubb)

Cheltenham Silver Academy (Colin Forster)

Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)

Indian Queens (TBC)

Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)

Shaftesbury Town Silver (Martin Hill)

Shanklin Town Brass (IoW) (Malcolm Lewis)

Test Valley Brass (Edward March)

Weymouth Concert Brass (Keith Espin)

Wincanton Silver (James White)