BBE launches Brass Band Week

Bands can get help to promote everything that is good about what they do for events they want to promote to the public in July.

A new initiative to help promote brass banding has been launched by Brass Bands England (BBE).

The first national Brass Band Week will take place from 6th — 14th July and is open to all UK bands to take part by registering their event via the BBE website.

Raise awareness

The aim is to raise awareness of brass bands and everything they have to offer, and has gained funding from Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The initiative offers a range of benefits to bands taking part, from free marketing support to specialised training and advice. Bands can register events of any kind — from specially organised concerts to open rehearsals or education workshops.

It is hoped it will enable bands to enhance connections to audiences, including opportunities to support events, hear performances, or begin playing themselves.

UK wide

Speaking about the new initiative, BBE Chairperson Michael Kilroy said: "Imagine a UK-wide festival of exciting brass band events for people of different ages, backgrounds and interests.

Just think of the opportunity it offers for new audiences to discover the joy of a brass band through hundreds of events in parks, concert halls and on local high streets."

He added: "I hope that as many bands as possible take up this opportunity to widen their reach by participating for free in this new national campaign. Together, we can make more of an impact to shine a light on what brass bands have to offer."

Proms in the Park

The week will overlap with BBE Brass Foundation's 'Proms in the Playground' scheme and will also see a special episode of a new Brass Band Podcast focusing on the Brass Bands Archive.

More events

Other event highlights will include Barnsley's 'Brassed On! Festival', a 'Brass at the Seaside' weekend in Lancashire, and a special 'Brass at the Castle' series from Drum and Brass in Cumbria

Visit www.brassbandweek.com to upload your event.

A full list of benefits for participation in the week can be found on BBE's Brass Band Week information page. https://www.bbe.org.uk/BBW

Got something extra special coming up or want to chat about planning an event? Email brassbandweek@bbe.org.uk