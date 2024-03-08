New trustees to help shape BBE future

Two new trustees have been appointed by Brass Bands England to help shape future strategy and governance.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced the appointment of two new trustees to the organisation.

It follows the drive to find a new generation of people aged between 18 and 25 to take on the important roles and to help shape future BBE strategy and governance.

Perspective

Reuben Tendler and Hannah Beech will now join with immediate effect, with BBE's Chairperson Mike Kilroy telling 4BR: "I'm certain Reuben and Hannah will bring valuable perspective, experience and challenge to Brass Bands England.

Having already taken part in a staff and trustee 'Away Day' a few weeks ago, their thoughts and ideas are already proving an asset to the team."

Hannah Beech

Hannah has a cornet playing brass band background and studied music at the University of Birmingham, joining its Music Society and later becoming its President.

Her final year dissertation explored how music was used in entertainment media and theatre to convey themes of community and protest in 80s Britain — with a case on the distinctive sound of brass bands and its associations with class and place.

Hannah now works at the University of Birmingham as the University Music Administrator with day-to-day running of ensembles and in the delivery of their termly concerts and is a member of Langley Band.

Positive

Speaking about her appointment she said: "One of the main takeaways I had from researching my dissertation was the importance of brass bands to local communities, and I've since become hugely passionate about getting as many people involved as possible!

Similarly, Brass Bands England does a great job of championing inclusion, and I hope to use my experiences as a young person, and as a woman, to explore how we can do more to ensure that banding is a positive experience for all."

Reuben Tendler





Reuben also has a firm brass banding background and studied music at the University of Oxford, where he was President of the Music Society and conductor of its brass band.

Since graduating, he has enjoyed a career in arts development, first at the Royal College of Music, and now at Glyndebourne. He plays with the Lewes, Glynde & Beddingham Band and has interests in fundraising, arts governance and risk management.

Inclusive

He said: "As well as bringing a young perspective, I hope that my lived experiences can help to increase equity and diversity — hopefully making for a more inclusive banding environment.

Most importantly, perhaps, I come to BBE with open ears and an empty notebook, and an enthusiasm to talk and listen to members and banders from all backgrounds across the country."

He added: "There are a lot of fantastic things happening in the brass band world at the moment, especially around youth engagement. This optimism and resourcefulness, despite the difficulties we share with all the arts, make brass bands a truly inspiring community to spend time in.