The schedule for the Cheltenham National Final weekend will be published on 18th March.

4BR has been informed that Kapitol Promotions will confirm the running order for the 2024 Cheltenham National Finals on Monday, March 18th — following the completion of all qualifying events.

The National Final will be held on the weekend of 14th & 15th September at The Centaur auditorium at Cheltenham Racecourse.