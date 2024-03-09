Report & Results: 2024 West of England Regional Championships

Flowers, City of Bristol Brass, St Austell, Verwood Town and Bugle Silver claim the titles in Torquay.

The Flowers Band delivered an impressive notice of intent to major contest rivals later this year with a decisive top section victory in Torquay.

With MD Paul Holland's informed direction bolstered by recent high-profile arrivals that have added to their inherent collective self-confidence, a first Area victory since 2019 was delivered with clear cut authority.

Wonderful performance

"A wonderful performance. Bravo MD and band. A joy to listen to," wrote adjudicator Dr Stephen Cobb in summing up his written observations, whilst in noting the "accomplished playing" displayed, his colleague Lt Col David Barringer added that it had, "real drive and energy," with "some great musical moments".

Little wonder the MD himself simply said, "very pleased with that" as he grasped the three handled Championship Trophy for an eighth time since 2010 before being engulfed by his delighted players.

"We all really enjoyed the piece, and it gave us the opportunity to showcase each section of the band and the strengths we have. It's just the start to 2024 we wanted and gives us a great platform to build on."

It was certainly impressive, with the detail heard in the deadened acoustic of The Forum auditorium, clean and precise and the strict tempo relevance matched by stylistic nuance in each variation from soloists and ensemble alike, leading to a finale that rubber stamped a deserved victory.

Aldbourne return

On this form rivals will be more than wary come the British Open in September, let alone the Albert Hall a month later, where they will be joined for a third successive year by Aldbourne.

Theirs was an admirable qualification, built not only a finely structured account by MD Glyn Williams, but also on a resolute self-confidence that was not dented by a registration oversight that saw them take to the stage minus a flugel horn.

However, expert camouflage work minimised the tonal discrepancies in the ornate horn variation as the band secured a deserved Albert Hall return with mature assuredness.

Not easy

Prior to the results, David Barringer said that the judges had taken "an academic approach" to bands appreciating the "real level of detail and then more" that filled the 'Enigma' score; one they also felt "was not easy to judge due to the quality of the performances" on show from the 12 contenders.

"It wasn't easy," Dave said. "Most played the piece well enough, but the best took it to the next level."

He also revealed that there was a "constructive friction" between the pair in deciding the midfield places, but little debate on the winner.

"We did take our time for the bands outside the main prizes, but there was no doubt in our assessment of the winners or second."

It meant that 2017 champion Woodfalls missed out on a London return for the first time since 2018, as Russell Gray's lyrical approach with its more defined tempo variances couldn't quite push into the qualification frame.

Solid top-six

A delighted Verwood Concert Brass was fourth as they set a fine marker off the number 1 draw to further enhance their credentials ahead of their Senior Cup appearance in Blackpool in May.

Meanwhile, defending champion Camborne failed to hold onto the title for the first time since 1978 in a somewhat frenetic rendition, as they ended fifth, whilst a contrastingly structured account from St Dennis rounded off a trio of good quality top-six finishers.

Behind them the consistency varied in performances that all brought accomplishment from a demanding score — from a persuasively structured take from Sara Maganzini and Andover Town down to a battling Sherborne Town led by Dave Shead.

First Section:

City of Bristol Band pinned its pennant on top of Eric Ball's formidable 'High Peak' summit to claim the First Section title and return to the National Final for the first time since 2016.

In a contest that again highlighted the true realities of First Section playing and conducting, Dr Stephen Cobb gave a perceptive analysis of the work and what he and fellow judge Chris Binns had heard on it from the 18 contenders.

Considered remarks

His were considered remarks imbued with a deep understanding of 'High Peak's' musical as well as spiritual underpinnings.

"It presented a huge challenge," he said. "This is very different repertoire to what is normally played today and requires a very different skill set and appreciation — especially in setting out the music.

It needs a very musical performance, and melodies are a challenge to play. There was merit in every performance, but with Eric Ball the melody comes with a deeply held meaning."

Dr Cobb's should be a voice that is heard more often if bands are to successfully perform the 'core' repertoire of the movement, and in turn prepare themselves for potential future Championship Section challenges.

As has been shown so far around the country, few have significantly endorsed those credentials to successful bridge an ever increasing gap.

Bristol attainment

Whether City of Bristol can do that if promoted, is open to question, but in the experienced Craig Roberts and a host of hard working players they certainly do not lack the hunger for 'attainment' that Eric Ball's work celebrates — all be it in a very different way.

A measured start was built upon with solid ensemble virtues to claim a first Area title since winning the Second Section in 2016.

"Very confident playing from a very capable band (with) lovely sound quality in the tutti passages", wrote Chris Binns, whilst Stephen Cobb called it; "A good solid performance, particularly when the band were in full flow."

And whilst their thrilled representative almost seemed overcome with surprise on lifting the First Section Shield, in reality it was thoroughly deserved on a day when the judges later told 4BR that they had been "waiting for a band to really win it for us".

Early draw qualifiers

Until Bristol as the penultimate band it had been Michelmersh Silver that led the way off the number 7 draw (the other top-six places also went to bands drawn in the first six) as they produced a coherent account under Kevin Smith that benefitted from fine solo contributions, notably on cornet.

Also heading to Cheltenham (for the first time since 2006) will be Lydbrook, as MD Gareth Ritter also used his experience to shape a considered, if slightly inconsistent account to claim the final qualification spot.

Elsewhere more obvious fragilities undermined the endeavours of Helston Town, Chalford and Roche all of whom battled to overcome the technical as well as musical challenges posed, whilst below then the overall standard fell away considerably.

Second Section:

Following recent changes implemented by the regional committee in the contest structuring at the Riviera Centre, it was the turn of the Second Section competitors to head to the Upton Vale Baptist Church.

Although the performance set-up was unusual (the judges perched above the bands) the hall provided an excellent acoustic (albeit a little chilly to start) for both the competitors and enthusiastic audience alike.

However in ensuring that the 15 bands were not left out from the friendly atmosphere at the Riviera Centre the results ceremony took place in the main bar area, where the judges delivered their verdicts peering down on a sea of enthusiastic players and supporters.

Strong qualifiers

It was a lovely way to round off an encouraging contest — one that in winners St Austell Town and fellow qualifiers St Keverne and Gosport Solent Brass will see the region send a trio of strong representatives to Cheltenham.

It was a wonderful win for St Austell — a former top-flight competitor as recently as 2019 and one of the most famous names in the region's banding history. Under MD Adam Glynn a reinvigorated band is now firmly back on an upward trajectory.

Their 'Triptych' off the number 1 draw in a good quality contest repelled 14 rivals thanks to what adjudicator David Barringer and Steve Pritchard Jones felt was a "deserved winner" that "nobody could really match".

Solid echoes

Dave added: "It was a solid marker performance. It says a great deal about how well they played that it stayed the course with safety and consistency in all three movements."

That was also echoed in their written remarks. "A performance with much to commend — with the fundamentals so well delivered!" wrote Dave, whilst in describing it as "convincing" Steve added that they had "kept the music moving at all times".

Their spokesperson who raced upstairs to breathless enjoy the moment later told 4BR: "This is brilliant. Adam is doing an amazing job and the players just respond to him. We have had a tough couple of years but now were coming back."

Excellent reading

St Keverne will return to the National Final for the first time since 2021 as Karl Long drew a colourful account from his Cornish band, whilst another recent finalist (2022) in Gosport Solent also benefited from an excellent reading by MD Philip Littlemore that was enacted upon by his players.

The remaining top-six placed went to well worked renditions from Shrewton Silver, Porthleven Town and Ocean Brass.

Third Section:

The prelude to the Championship Section on Sunday morning was provided by 18 well matched Third Section 'Corineus' contenders — all enjoyed by composer Christopher Bond who was in the hall.

In the end one of the 'form' bands took the honours as an excellent Verwood Concert Brass claimed a first Area title to go with the Wychavon Festival victory late last year and return to Cheltenham for a second year in a row.

Cracking account

It was a cracking account of the set-work; one boldly coloured, atmospheric and confident under Kevin Smith's excellent direction, and which found universal agreement with judges' Christopher and Stephanie Binns.

"What a fantastic piece of music," Stephanie said before adding, "We agreed a great deal about the detail that was required to bring it to life, and the winners did just that. Theirs was a truly wonderful performance."

It had to be on a day when each band brought something out of the dramatic score, with both judges congratulating the MDs for their approaches, especially in the middle section, the solo playing, and the "great percussion teams".

Qualifying marker

The early number 1 marker came from Nailsworth Silver who opened the contest with a super account under Anri Adachi to further confirm the progress they have made under her informed direction over the last few years, whilst there was obvious delight for a rejuvenated Lydney Town who claimed the final qualification spot with a compact rendition led by Thomas Dunne.

Elsewhere there was much to enjoy in a series of well led top-six finishers from Saltash Town, Bratton Silver and Bideford Town and throughout the rest of the results table.

Fourth Section:

Although a field of 11 bands in the Fourth Section should give cause for concern for the contest organisers here (there were 20 competitors in 2017), there was still plenty of quality to enjoy on Alan Fernie's 'Music for Jock Tamson'.

The winners in particular were excellent, with Bugle Silver claiming a first ever Area title under their ever encouraging MD Mark Philips. Little wonder the players, a great mix of youth and experience, raced to the stage to enjoy their triumph. It was richly deserved.

Superb warm sounds

"Some superb warm sounds and lost of clarity", wrote Stephanie Binns, whilst fellow judge Alan Duguid said it was, "a performance that grew in stature as it progressed".

In their pre-results remarks they said all the bands had given performances "that were full of interest and engaging" and that the standard of solo playing "was really encouraging". Alan also added that the percussion on a piece of such colourful character had "enhanced all performances".

He also added that the "top end were varying shades of very strong" with "not one standing out in being all very good and consistent". Stephanie agreed, stating that there had been "joy in every performance".

Illogan reward

Joining Bugle in Cheltenham for their first National Final appearance is Illogan Sparnon from Redruth, who immediately followed them on stage and admirably held onto their coattails to claim deserved reward.

Just missing out on what was his final appearance in conducting the band was Malcolm Lewis of Shanklin Town Brass from the Isle of Wight. It was fitting that he came to the stage to accept the prize and receive a warm round of communal applause from a highly appreciative audience.

The remaining top-six places in a contest where it is hoped numbers can be revived in the next few years went to Chalford Academy, Test Valley Brass and Shaftesbury Town.

Excellent organisation

Numbers were also the theme of Regional Chairperson John Woods' short speech at the end of each section, on what was another very well organised contest weekend played out in a friendly atmosphere of competitive rivalry.

A core team of 13 main volunteers now had over 190 years of service to the event, so his plea for "new blood" was certainly pertinent.

Hopefully, that will see new faces make their debut alongside many more foundation level bands in the years to come at an event that remains a joy to visit.

Iwan Fox

A wonderful performance. Bravo MD and band. A joy to listen to adjudicator Dr Stephen Cobb on Flowers

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Lt Col David Barringer MVO MBE & Dr Stephen Cobb

Test piece: Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke)

1. Flowers (Paul Holland)*

2. Aldbourne (Glyn Williams)*

3. Woodfalls (Russell Gray)

4. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)

5. Camborne (Michael Fowles)

6. St Dennis (Darren R Hawken)

7. Andover Town (Sara Maganzini)

8. A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck)

9. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)

10. Filton Concert Brass (Gary Davies)

11. Sherborne Town (Dave Shead)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final

First Section:

Adjudicators: Christopher Binns & Dr Stephen Cobb

Test piece: High Peak (Eric Ball)

1. City of Bristol Brass (Craig Roberts)*

2. Michelmersh Silver (Kevin Smith)*

3. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)*

4. Helston Town (John Berryman)

5. Chalford (Steve Tubb)

6. Roche Brass (Keith Maxwell)

7. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)

8. Glastonbury Brass (Phil Randall)

9. Hyde (Nigel Seaman)

10. Lympstone (Chris Spreadbury)

11. Soundhouse Brass Plymouth (Lee Clayson)

12. Weston Brass (Ian Dickinson)

13. Bournemouth Concert Brass (Lloyd Bartlett)

14. Wotton under Edge & District (Jim Bennett)

15. Hatherleigh Silver (Matt Green)

16. Lanner & District Silver (David Johnson)

17. Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)

18. Otterbourne Brass (Jonathan Lush Camps LRSM)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Lt Col David Barringer MVO MBE & Steve Pritchard-Jones

Test piece: Triptych (Philip Sparke)

1. St Austell (Adam Glynn)*

2. St Keverne (Karl Long)*

3. Gosport Solent Brass (Phillip Littlemore)*

4. Shrewton Silver (Mike Dunford)

5. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)

6. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham)

7. Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor)

8. Poole Borough (Martin Portman)

9. St Pinnock (Jane Whitehead)

10. Denmead Brass (Estelle Flood)

11. Wroughton Silver (Neil Webb)

12. Camborne Brass (Alan Pope BEM)

13. New Forest Brass (Ian Luxford)

14. Cinderford (Steve Kane)

15. Bream Silver (Hugh Bamford)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Christopher & Stephanie Binns

Test piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)

1. Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)*

2. Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)*

3. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)*

4. Saltash Town (Neil Ellis)

5. Bratton Silver (Kyle Blake)

6. Bideford Town (Mark Durham)

7. Downton (Paul Williams)

8. St Stythians (James Burns)

9. Exeter Railway (Matt Green)

10. Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)

11. Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett)

12. Swindon Brass (Steve Yorke)

13. City of Bath Brass (Martin Perry)

14. South Molton Town (David Boorer)

15. Phoenix Brass Crewkerne (Paul Denegri)

16. Tewkesbury Town (Rob Nicholson)

17. Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver (Gareth Key)

18. Pendennis Brass (Harry Weir)

*Qualify for invitation to National Final





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns & Alan Duguid

Test piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)

1. Bugle Silver (Mark Phillips)*

2. Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)*

3. Shanklin Town Brass (IoW) (Malcolm Lewis)

4. Chalford Silver Academy (Steve Tubb)

5. Test Valley Brass (Edward March)

6. Shaftesbury Town Silver (Martin Hill)

7. Wincanton Silver (James White)

8. Weymouth Concert Brass (Keith Espin)

9. Cheltenham Silver Academy (Colin Forster)

10. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)

11. Indian Queens (Tony Jones)

*Qualify for invitation for National Final