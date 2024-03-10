Result: 2024 Fourth Section Midlands Regional Championship

Result:
Fourth Section:
Adjudicators: Chris Wormald & Jack Capstaff
Test-piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)
1. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)*
2. Syston (Alex Bland)*
3. Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)*
4. Matlock (Chris Banks)
5. Bilton Silver (Rugby) Evolution (Jodie Kelsall)
6. Moulton 77 (Kirsty Woodhouse)
7. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
8. Croft Silver (Henry Duger)
9. Skegness Silver (Steve Walker)
10. Corby Silver (Jonathan Lockwood)
11. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellowes)
12. Brackley & District (Dave Howard)
13. Arrow Valley (David Hunt)
14. Malvern Hills District (Chris License)
15. Ilkeston Brass (Alex Bland)
*Qualify for invitation to National Final