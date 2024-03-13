Durham set to welcome contenders of the North

39 bands will compete at the North of England Regional Championships in Durham this weekend.

The North of England Regional Championships will take place this weekend at the Gala Theatre in Durham with 39 bands competing for the various section titles.

The weekend starts with the Fourth Section on Saturday 16th March, followed by the Third and Second Sections. The following day will feature the bands in the First and Championships Sections. The contest welcomes back Burneside Brass and Cleethorpes in the Fourth Section.

Qualifiers

Two bands from each section will be invited to represent the region at the Cheltenham and London National Finals.

First performance in Section Four is scheduled for 1100am on the 16th and Section One on the 17th at 1030am.

Tickets are available from the Gala Theatre at £8.00 in advance or ,£9.00 on the day or £15 for a weekend ticket.

Championship Section:

Sunday 17th March

Draw: 11.30am

Start: Approx 1.45pm following First Section

Adjudicators Prof. Roger Webster & Sheona Wade

Easington Colliery (Alan Withington)

EverReady (Russell Gray)

Fishburn (Duncan Beckley)

City of Hull (Dean Jones)

Kirkbymoorside Town (Sarah Woodward)

NASUWT Riverside (Prof Nicholas Childs)

Ripon City (Mark Sidwell)

Shepherd Group Brass (Richard Wilton)

York Railway Institute (Dr David Lancaster)

First Section:

Sunday 17th March

Draw: 9.00am

Start: 10.30am

Adjudicators: Andrew Warriner & Stan Lippeatt

Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter)

GT Group Peterlee (Chris Bentham)

Harrogate (Craig Ratcliffe)

Houghton Brass (Aidan Hodgson)

North Skelton (Tim Oldroyd)

Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

Westoe (Phillip Tait)

Second Section:

Saturday 16th March

Draw: 2.00pm

Start: 3.30pm approx. after Third Section

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston & Prof Roger Webster

Ashington Colliery (Nigel Stedman)

Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Will Harrison)

Dunston Silver (Frazer Hodgson)

Durham Miners Association (Stuart Gray)

East Riding of Yorkshire (Fiona Bishop)

Felling Band (Jason Smith)

Ferryhill Town (Jonathan Fenwick)

Jayess Newbiggin Brass (Stuart Black)

NASUWT Concert (Brian Thompson)

Third Section:

Saturday 16th March

Draw: 11.30am

Start: 1.00pm approx. after Section Four

Adjudicators: Sheona Wade & Stan Lippeatt

Barton Community (Gary Oglesby)

Ellington Colliery (Claire Winter)

Flookburgh Silver (John Iveson)

Knaresborough Silver (Nicholas Garrett)

North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes)

Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)

Trimdon Brass (Andrew Hall)

Fourth Section:

Saturday 16th March

Draw: 9.15am

Start: 11.00am

Adjudicators: Anne Crookston & Stuart Gray

Backworth Colliery (Chris Travis)

Billingham Silver (Vaughan Evans)

Burneside Brass (Dave Higson)

Cleethorpes Band (Brian Harper)

Craghead Colliery (Stephen Goddard)

Penrith Town (Ian Butterworth)

Swinton & District Excelsior (Bob Stradling)