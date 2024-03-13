                 

*
banner

News

Durham set to welcome contenders of the North

39 bands will compete at the North of England Regional Championships in Durham this weekend.

Gala Theatre
  The Gala Theatre in Durham will host the North of England Regional Championships

Wednesday, 13 March 2024

        

The North of England Regional Championships will take place this weekend at the Gala Theatre in Durham with 39 bands competing for the various section titles.

The weekend starts with the Fourth Section on Saturday 16th March, followed by the Third and Second Sections. The following day will feature the bands in the First and Championships Sections. The contest welcomes back Burneside Brass and Cleethorpes in the Fourth Section.

Qualifiers

Two bands from each section will be invited to represent the region at the Cheltenham and London National Finals.

First performance in Section Four is scheduled for 1100am on the 16th and Section One on the 17th at 1030am.

Tickets are available from the Gala Theatre at £8.00 in advance or ,£9.00 on the day or £15 for a weekend ticket.

Championship Section:

Sunday 17th March
Draw: 11.30am
Start: Approx 1.45pm following First Section
Adjudicators Prof. Roger Webster & Sheona Wade

Easington Colliery (Alan Withington)
EverReady (Russell Gray)
Fishburn (Duncan Beckley)
City of Hull (Dean Jones)
Kirkbymoorside Town (Sarah Woodward)
NASUWT Riverside (Prof Nicholas Childs)
Ripon City (Mark Sidwell)
Shepherd Group Brass (Richard Wilton)
York Railway Institute (Dr David Lancaster)

First Section:

Sunday 17th March
Draw: 9.00am
Start: 10.30am
Adjudicators: Andrew Warriner & Stan Lippeatt

Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter)
GT Group Peterlee (Chris Bentham)
Harrogate (Craig Ratcliffe)
Houghton Brass (Aidan Hodgson)
North Skelton (Tim Oldroyd)
Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)
Westoe (Phillip Tait)

Second Section:

Saturday 16th March
Draw: 2.00pm
Start: 3.30pm approx. after Third Section
Adjudicators: Anne Crookston & Prof Roger Webster

Ashington Colliery (Nigel Stedman)
Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Will Harrison)
Dunston Silver (Frazer Hodgson)
Durham Miners Association (Stuart Gray)
East Riding of Yorkshire (Fiona Bishop)
Felling Band (Jason Smith)
Ferryhill Town (Jonathan Fenwick)
Jayess Newbiggin Brass (Stuart Black)
NASUWT Concert (Brian Thompson)

Third Section:

Saturday 16th March
Draw: 11.30am
Start: 1.00pm approx. after Section Four
Adjudicators: Sheona Wade & Stan Lippeatt

Barton Community (Gary Oglesby)
Ellington Colliery (Claire Winter)
Flookburgh Silver (John Iveson)
Knaresborough Silver (Nicholas Garrett)
North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes)
Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)
Trimdon Brass (Andrew Hall)

Fourth Section:

Saturday 16th March
Draw: 9.15am
Start: 11.00am
Adjudicators: Anne Crookston & Stuart Gray

Backworth Colliery (Chris Travis)
Billingham Silver (Vaughan Evans)
Burneside Brass (Dave Higson)
Cleethorpes Band (Brian Harper)
Craghead Colliery (Stephen Goddard)
Penrith Town (Ian Butterworth)
Swinton & District Excelsior (Bob Stradling)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Gala Theatre

Durham set to welcome contenders of the North

March 13 • 39 bands will compete at the North of England Regional Championships in Durham this weekend.

Bettehanger

Betteshanger to make welcome Area return

March 13 • A band with a proud regional championship history will make a welcome return to Stevenage after a nine year absence this weekend.

Death of John Slater

Death of John Slater

March 13 • The death has been announced of the respected brass band administrator John Slater.

Midlands

Result: 2024 Fourth Section Midlands Regional Championship

March 10 • Whitwell Brass claim the final Midlands Area title with Syston and Coventry Festival joining them in Cheltenham

What's on »

Brass Bands England - Kinky Toots (Elevate)

Thursday 14 March • Blackpool Tower, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • The Gala Theatre, Millenium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guildhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Vacancies »

Thoresby Colliery Band

March 13 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for an Eb or Bb Bass player. . We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April.. Contact:

Thoresby Colliery Band

March 13 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 12 • PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our wonderful percussion section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top