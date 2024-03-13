                 

Welsh pride and rivalry on show in Swansea

36 bands will compete for the Welsh Regional titles in Swansea this weekend.

Welsh Area
  The Welsh Regional Championships take place at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea

Wednesday, 13 March 2024

        

There will be plenty of national pride as well as friendly domestic rivalry on show at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on the weekend where 36 bands compete to be crowned Welsh Regional Champions.

The weekend starts on Saturday 16th March with the Fourth Section followed by the Second and First. Sunday will see the Third Section followed by the Championship Section.

Pre-qualified

Both Cory and Tredegar are pre-qualified for the 2024 Royal Albert Hall National Final, so a further two bands will be invited to represent Wales. Two bands in each of the First, Second and Third Section, whilst it is understood that up to two bands will also be nominally invited in the Fourth Section.

Tickets will be available to purchase from the Ticket Desk in the Main Foyer.

Championship Section:

Sunday 17th March
Test Piece: Variations on an Enigma (Philip Sparke)
Adjudicators: Dr Rob Wiffin & Sandy Smith

City of Cardiff (M1) (Christopher Bond)
Cory (Philip Harper)
Ebbw Valley (Gareth Ritter)
Llwydcoed (Joshua Ruck)
Pontardulais Town (Paul Jenkins)
Tongwynlais Temperance (Owen Farr)
Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)
Tylorstown (Gary Davies)

First Section:

Saturday 16th March
Test Piece: High Peak (Eric Ball)
Adjudicators: Dr Rob Wiffin & Sandy Smith

Abergavenny Borough (Lana Tingay)
BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)
Burry Port Town (Andrew Jones)
Deiniolen Silver (Lois Jones)
Goodwick (Ian Wilkinson)
Lewis Merthyr (Craig Roberts)
Northop Silver (Thomas Wyss)
Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

Second Section:

Saturday 16th March
Test Piece: Triptych (Philip Sparke)
Adjudicators: John Maines & Glyn Williams

Abertillery Town (Stephen Sykes)
Ammanford Town Silver (Glyn Rhys Davies)
Crosskeys Silver (Sion Rhys Jones)
Cwmtawe (Wayne Pedrick)
Markham & District (Gary Davies)
Mid Rhondda (Graham Sheppard)
Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)
Royal Buckley Town (Keith Jones)
Usk (James Jones)

Third Section:

Sunday 17th March
Test Piece: Corineus (Christopher Bond)
Adjudicators: Alan Bourne & John Maines

Briton Ferry Silver (Jeff Pearce)
City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)
City of Wrexham (Ian Johnson)
Crwbin (Alex McGee)
Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)
Newtown Silver (Steve Edwards)
Penclawdd (John Jones)
Ynyshir (Robert Burnett)

Fourth Section:

Saturday 16th March
Test Piece: Music for Jock Tamson (Alan Fernie)
Adjudicators: Christopher Bond & Alan Bourne

Holywell (Jamie Duncan)
Oakdale Silver (Adrian Browning)
Severn Tunnel (David Ferris)

        

