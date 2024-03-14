                 

*
banner

News

New youth band initiative set up in Gloucester

Kinglsey Brass is looking for young players to enjoy making music together for free in Gloucester starting in April.

Kinglsey Brass
  The initiative has been generously supported by the Simon Kingsley Memorial Fund

Thursday, 14 March 2024

        

A new youth band initiative led by Brass Band England's Youth Brass Development Specialist Paul McLaughlin, alongside members of the recently crowned West of England Area champions Flowers Band, is being set up in Gloucester.

Kingsley Brass is inviting new members to join up straight away — with an inclusive ethos that welcomes all instruments and players of any standard. It is generously funded through the Simon Kingsley Memorial Fund.

First rehearsal

The first rehearsal will take place on Thursday 11th April at Barbican House in Gloucester, home of Gloucestershire Academy of Music and The Flowers Band (GL1 2JF).

Rehearsals are scheduled to last 1 hour on a Thursday evening 5.00pm — 6.00pm. This new adventure is completely free. There is no joining or membership fee.

Opportunity

A spokesperson said: "The ensemble aims to prove an opportunity for young musicians to learn within a group setting, with plenty of experienced musicians on hand to offer guidance and support.

To find out more and register to part of a new and exciting youth band initiative, go to: https://glosacadmusic.org/sessions-and-ensembles/junior-department/kingsley-brass/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Eikanger

Jon-Vegar Sole Sundal to end on high note with Eikanger

March 14 • The Norwegian champion's star soprano player will be starting a new chapter in life after ending his Eikanger playing career later this year.

RBC

RBC offers free taster menu for horns, baritones, euphs and tubas

March 14 • The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire is offering an exciting free glimpse into what it has to offer brass students.

Audley Brass

Audley enjoy success with bittersweet taste

March 14 • Audley Brass enjoyed claiming their best ever Area contest result at Corby, although it came with some fond memories and goodbyes.

Steven Mead

Adjudicators welcome Mead to Association

March 14 • Steven Mead has become the latest full time member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

What's on »

Brass Bands England - Kinky Toots (Elevate)

Thursday 14 March • Blackpool Tower, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • The Gala Theatre, Millenium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guildhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Vacancies »

Thoresby Colliery Band

March 13 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for an Eb or Bb Bass player. . We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April.. Contact:

Thoresby Colliery Band

March 13 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 12 • PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our wonderful percussion section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top