New youth band initiative set up in Gloucester

Kinglsey Brass is looking for young players to enjoy making music together for free in Gloucester starting in April.

A new youth band initiative led by Brass Band England's Youth Brass Development Specialist Paul McLaughlin, alongside members of the recently crowned West of England Area champions Flowers Band, is being set up in Gloucester.

Kingsley Brass is inviting new members to join up straight away — with an inclusive ethos that welcomes all instruments and players of any standard. It is generously funded through the Simon Kingsley Memorial Fund.

First rehearsal

The first rehearsal will take place on Thursday 11th April at Barbican House in Gloucester, home of Gloucestershire Academy of Music and The Flowers Band (GL1 2JF).

Rehearsals are scheduled to last 1 hour on a Thursday evening 5.00pm — 6.00pm. This new adventure is completely free. There is no joining or membership fee.

Opportunity

A spokesperson said: "The ensemble aims to prove an opportunity for young musicians to learn within a group setting, with plenty of experienced musicians on hand to offer guidance and support.

To find out more and register to part of a new and exciting youth band initiative, go to: https://glosacadmusic.org/sessions-and-ensembles/junior-department/kingsley-brass/

