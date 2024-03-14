Adjudicators welcome Mead to Association

Steven Mead has become the latest full time member of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

The Besson euphonium artist has a gained a worldwide reputation as a performer and has also adjudicated at numerous major championships events, including the elite levels of the Norwegian, Belgian, Swedish, Dutch, North American and Australian Championships, as well as the British Open.

The Professor of Euphonium at the RNCM in Manchester, he continues to combine a busy international concert schedule with his work with the likes of Besson and Denis Wick. He recently curated a special 'Inside Music' programme for BBC Radio 3.

Speaking about his membership he told 4BR: "I'm delighted. For many years I've held the Association in high regard and now to be on the 'inside' as it were, gives me a great sense of pride.

I hope to be able to contribute positive suggestions and ideas going forward."

In response, AoBBA, PRO Officer, Christopher Bond added: "We're delighted to welcome a musician of Steven's calibre, and look forward to working with him as a member as we continually strive in our aim to deliver professional and experienced adjudication for the brass band movement."