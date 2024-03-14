                 

Audley enjoy success with bittersweet taste

Audley Brass enjoyed claiming their best ever Area contest result at Corby, although it came with some fond memories and goodbyes.

Audley Brass
  The band came runner-up in the Second Section at Corby

Thursday, 14 March 2024

        

They was both joy as well as some sadness accompanying the success of Audley Brass in claiming their best ever Midlands Regional Championship result in Corby recently.

Their runner-up finish in the Second Section led by MD Tom Hancock not only saw them make a return to the Cheltenham National Finals for the first time since 2018, but further emphasise the progress they have made under his direction.

Worked so hard

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We worked so hard in the months leading up to the contest, so thanks go not just to Tom who was inspirational, but to everyone involved. This is the best ever result at the contest in our history and we are determined to build on it."

It proved to be a slightly bittersweet day though, as it was the first Area event with the much missed Chris Neufeld, who was in everyone's thoughts.

It was also the last performance for Mark Woodvine on euphonium who has taken the decision to retire from playing after over 50 years of service to spend time with his family, whilst cornet player Craig Shaw also finished on a high as he now concentrates on his studies at the RNCM in Manchester.

Best wishes

The spokesperson added: "We wish Mark all the very best for the future but are sure he won't be a stranger as he has already made plans to support the band at the National Finals!

It has also been wonderful to see Craig develop into such a fine player and we also wish him well with his studies."

The band revealed that Ryan Snelson will move from baritone to take on the solo euphonium role with young band member Jack moving up onto the solo cornet bench.

        

