RBC offers free taster menu for horns, baritones, euphs and tubas

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire is offering an exciting free glimpse into what it has to offer brass students.

RBC
  The free Taster Day is aimed at horn, baritone, euphonium and tuba players

Thursday, 14 March 2024

        

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will host a free tenor horn, baritone, euphonium and tuba 'Taster Day' on Sunday 7th April (10.00am).

It will see a series of workshops, masterclasses and ensembles led by RBC tutors Helen Varley (tenor horn), Chris Robertson (euphonium) and Les Neish (tuba).

Free event

Players of all standards are welcome to attend the free event (minimum age 12) and will have the opportunity to work with Helen, Chris and Les on a range of targeted activities.

There will be session on warm-ups, ensemble playing, masterclasses and instrument-specific sessions, which will work towards an informal concert at the RBC's Bradshaw Hall at 3.00pm.

Brass weekend

The workshop day is part of a wider brass weekend, as the highly successful ConsTest contest will return on Saturday 6th April.

Speaking about the initiative, Head of Brass, Ed Jones told 4BR: "The RBC Brass Department offers a warm and inclusive welcome to young players to visit our amazing building and get a sense of what it's like to study their instruments with us.

Players will have the chance to work with our incredible tutors, and plenty of current RBC students will also be getting involved."

Head of Brass, Ed Jones

Must

Meanwhile, Helen Varley added: "The RBC is a fabulous institution with a really vibrant atmosphere. For any young person considering studying on a music course or working towards their audition this taster day is an absolute must.

The players will get to experience the full student life of working with RBC tutors and playing in the beautiful Bradshaw Hall, as well as getting the opportunity to chat directly with the current students to find out all about conservatoire life."

Book place

Places can be booked on-line at:

Book online now to reserve your place. Please note that all participants are required to fill out the form before attending.

Follow the link below or email Head of Brass Ed Jones at: Edward.Jones@bcu.ac.uk

https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/tenor-horn-euphonium-baritone-tuba-taster-day-07-04-2024

For a snapshot of life at the Brass Department at RBC see the YouTube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toGnmMyDRzI

        

