Jon-Vegar Sole Sundal to end on high note with Eikanger

The Norwegian champion's star soprano player will be starting a new chapter in life after ending his Eikanger playing career later this year.

Eikanger Bjorsvik's star soprano player Jon-Vegar Sole Sundal has announced that he is to end his tenure with the Norwegian National Champion at the end of the current contesting season in June.

He is to return to his home in Kjølsdalen to start what he calls "a new chapter"in his life.

Incredible performer

A spokesperson for the band told 4BR: "Jon-Vegar has been an incredible performer and a wonderful friend and colleague. He will be greatly missed by us all but will always be a part of the band. We simply wish him the very best."

Speaking about his decision Jon-Vegar said: "I've long dreamed of moving back to the village and fjord I come from, and now the opportunity has come after a long period of consideration.

I've lived and worked in Bergen for the past 18 years and played with an incredible band for the past decade. It's been a musical lifestyle that I have loved, but now I want to try something new, focus more time on family and free time and try different musical avenues."

Finest

Over the last 10 years Jon-Vegar has established himself as one of the finest soprano players in the banding world, with his personal contribution to Eikanger's numerous successes bringing him a legion of international fans.

However, as those who know him will confirm, he very modestly says that he doesn't consider himself to be anything other than a good band player.

"I focus on what needs to be played and that it should be done with conviction as part of the band,"he said. "I've been very fortunate to have good solid playing strength and control, but I've had to work just as hard as any other soprano player, I can assure you.

Playing soprano means many challenges so you must practice a lot, especially to maintain the standard that others set in Eikanger every rehearsal and contest. You have to always be in good playing shape, be well prepared and share their ambition."

He added: "The last decade has been very special and wonderful — something of a dream come true. Everyone at Eikanger has been both a teacher and friend to me. It's been a joy to share so many great experiences. I'm sure the next person will enjoy it just as much as I have."

Everyone at Eikanger has been both a teacher and friend to me. It's been a joy to share so many great experiences. I'm sure the next person will enjoy it just as much as I have Jon-Vegar Sole Sundal

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Highlights

Many of those special highlights have included major contest wins both home and abroad, as well as the opportunity to work with world class musicians and conductors.

"It's hard to rank what has been best,"he said, "â€¦but winning the European Championships in 2017 is up there as have the incredible responses to performances at the Norwegian National Championships and many of the amazing concerts the band has given under different conductors."

Different future

Now a different future presents itself, although there are still a few more challenges to meet before he takes his leave.

"I'm really looking forward to the European Championships in Palanga and we have some other concerts too, including a gala concert for the NM School Band in Stavanger, which I know I will love but will feel sad as it will be my last.

Then it is back 'home' and a new chapter in my life which I am looking forward to. I can only thank associated with Eikanger for what they have helped me achieve. They will always be with me in my musical heart."