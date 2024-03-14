                 

ConsTest set to provide wide variety of attractions

The popular ConsTest Contest will return to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in April with a wide variety of musical attractions to enjoy.

ConsTest
  The event returns after its successful debut last year

Thursday, 14 March 2024

        

The popular ConsTest own-choice contest will return to Bradshaw Hall at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on Saturday 6th April.

Adjudicators Ian Porthouse and Ryan Watkins will have to compare and contrast 13 different contenders with a wide selection of ambitious selections on show — from the recent Area test-pieces, 'Corineus', 'Music for Jock Tamson' and 'Triptych' as well 'Of Distant Memories', 'Pageantry', 'The Saga of Haakon the Good', 'Mountain Views', 'The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea', 'Tournament for Brass', 'Tallis Variations', 'Olympus' and 'Fire in the Blood'.

Prizes

There will also be an equally wide variety of prizes on offer for bands at each level thanks to partnerships created with Geneva, Denis Wick, thecornetshop.com and Alliance.

In addition to the usual musical attractions there will be the opportunity to enjoy the fine on site facilities which will also include a number of trade stands.

The recently crowned West of England Area champion Flowers will provide the Gala Concert entertainment performing their award-winning 'Alice In Wonderland' Brass in Concert set featuring soloists Emily Evans and Paul Richards.

Tickets and information:

Tickets are available at: https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/constest2024

After the results ceremony, The Fluorescent Brassolescents will play Arctic Monkeys' hits, followed by the Ambrassadors playing party anthems to close the night, in the Eastside Jazz Club.

For more information, go to: www.constest.co.uk

Draw:

Adjudicators: Ian Porthouse & Ryan Watkins
Commence: 10.00am

1. Amington Band (Chris Barker)
2. City of Chester Bluecoat Band (Ewan Easton)
3. Oddfellows Brass (John Davis)
4. Seindorf Beaumaris (Bari Gwilliam)
5. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)
6. Croft Silver Band (Henry Dunger)
7. Skelmersdale Prize Band (Benjamin Coulson)

BREAK

8. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)
9. Harborough Band (Ben Smith)
10. Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass Band (Will Haw)
11. Jackfield Band (Ryan Richards)
12. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (David Nicholson)
13. Nailsworth Silver Band (Anri Adachi)

        

