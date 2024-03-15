                 

*
banner

News

Wobplay Area highlights from Torquay and Stevenage

You can now enjoy performances from Torquay and after this weekend from Stevenage too.

Area
  Recordings will be made at Stevenage to go with those from Torquay

Friday, 15 March 2024

        

The latest additions to the wobplay.com media recording platform are a host of performances from the West of England Regional Championships.

Torquay

Stage recordings were made by the team at the Riviera Centre in Torquay of all the bands who performed in the Championship, First, Third and Fourth Sections. (the Second Section was held at a different venue and could not be recorded).

It means you can now enjoy not only the winning accounts from newly crowned champions in Flowers, City of Bristol Brass, Verwood Town and Bugle Silver, but all the other bands in each of the sections.

Stevenage

In addition, this weekend the team heads to Stevenage to record the performances from the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships, so you can also sit back and take your pick of yet more 'Variations on an Enigma', 'High Peak', 'Triptych', 'Corineus' and 'Music for Jock Tamson' to listen to time and time again.

And if you are making the trip to the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre make sure you visit the World of Brass trade stand which is packed with CDs, DVSs, sheet music, books and much, much more..

Find out more

To find out more about the recording from Torquay and Stevenage go to: www.wobplay.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Area

Wobplay Area highlights from Torquay and Stevenage

March 15 • You can now enjoy performances from Torquay and after this weekend from Stevenage too.

Rothwell Temperance

Best Area news for Rothwell

March 14 • The return of bass player Chris Harrison has been the best news for Rothwell Temperance.

Preview

Triptych preview for Tredegar

March 14 • The defending Welsh Champion will host Parc & Dare and Crosskeys Silver for a special Area preview evening in Tonyrefail on Friday evening.

ConsTest

ConsTest set to provide wide variety of attractions

March 14 • The popular ConsTest Contest will return to the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in April with a wide variety of musical attractions to enjoy.

What's on »

Brass Bands England - Kinky Toots (Elevate)

Thursday 14 March • Blackpool Tower, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • The Gala Theatre, Millenium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guildhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Vacancies »

Thoresby Colliery Band

March 13 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for an Eb or Bb Bass player. . We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April.. Contact:

Thoresby Colliery Band

March 13 • Thoresby Colliery Band are inviting applications for a MUSICAL DIRECTOR. We are at the top of tables for the 1st section Midlands Area, with a sensible calendar of Contest and Contests - Closing date 30th April.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 12 • PERCUSSION VACANCY. Looking to join a friendly, ambitious and sociable band? Our wonderful percussion section is looking for a new member. We have a varied contest & concert schedule that are both fun and challenging.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top