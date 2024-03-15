Wobplay Area highlights from Torquay and Stevenage

You can now enjoy performances from Torquay and after this weekend from Stevenage too.

The latest additions to the wobplay.com media recording platform are a host of performances from the West of England Regional Championships.

Torquay

Stage recordings were made by the team at the Riviera Centre in Torquay of all the bands who performed in the Championship, First, Third and Fourth Sections. (the Second Section was held at a different venue and could not be recorded).

It means you can now enjoy not only the winning accounts from newly crowned champions in Flowers, City of Bristol Brass, Verwood Town and Bugle Silver, but all the other bands in each of the sections.

Stevenage

In addition, this weekend the team heads to Stevenage to record the performances from the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships, so you can also sit back and take your pick of yet more 'Variations on an Enigma', 'High Peak', 'Triptych', 'Corineus' and 'Music for Jock Tamson' to listen to time and time again.

And if you are making the trip to the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre make sure you visit the World of Brass trade stand which is packed with CDs, DVSs, sheet music, books and much, much more..

Find out more

To find out more about the recording from Torquay and Stevenage go to: www.wobplay.com