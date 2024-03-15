M15 record Gregson for Endangered Instrument Appeal

The M15 Brass Quintet is helping raise funds for the RNCM Endangered Instrument Appeal.

The M15 Brass Quintet is hoping to help raise funds to support the Royal Northern College of Music's 'Endangered Instrument Appeal' with their fourth year Creative Moule project.

The established quintet is made up of fourth year and post graduate students and has gained critical acclaim for their performances in concerts and competitions.

Equale Dances

Spokesperson Matt Kenny told 4BR: "As part of our fourth year creative project we have come up with the idea of supporting the RNCM Endangered Instrument Appeal.

The best way we could do that was to record some wonderful music with a link to the RNCM, so we decided to record Edward Gregson's 'Equale Dances' which will be released on 24th March.

We hope people will share our approach and go to out JustGiving page with the hopes of raising £300. Any help would be going to a great cause to support future musicians."

Just Giving

JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/m15rareinstrumentappeal?utm_term=bjNnwzddp