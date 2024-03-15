                 

*
banner

News

M15 record Gregson for Endangered Instrument Appeal

The M15 Brass Quintet is helping raise funds for the RNCM Endangered Instrument Appeal.

M15 QUINTET
  The quintet has recorded Edward Gregson's 'Equale Dances' to help the appeal

Friday, 15 March 2024

        

The M15 Brass Quintet is hoping to help raise funds to support the Royal Northern College of Music's 'Endangered Instrument Appeal' with their fourth year Creative Moule project.

The established quintet is made up of fourth year and post graduate students and has gained critical acclaim for their performances in concerts and competitions.

Equale Dances

Spokesperson Matt Kenny told 4BR: "As part of our fourth year creative project we have come up with the idea of supporting the RNCM Endangered Instrument Appeal.

The best way we could do that was to record some wonderful music with a link to the RNCM, so we decided to record Edward Gregson's 'Equale Dances' which will be released on 24th March.

We hope people will share our approach and go to out JustGiving page with the hopes of raising £300. Any help would be going to a great cause to support future musicians."

Just Giving

JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/m15rareinstrumentappeal?utm_term=bjNnwzddp

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dodworth

Dodworth promise Holiday Inn entertainment

March 15 • Dodworth Colliery MW Band will bring their brand of entertainment to the Yorkshire Brass Band Festival.

Flowers

Flowers in Wonderland in Morley

March 15 • The West of England Regional Champion will head to Morley to showcase their 'Best of Brass' credentials in Leeds.

M15 QUINTET

M15 record Gregson for Endangered Instrument Appeal

March 15 • The M15 Brass Quintet is helping raise funds for the RNCM Endangered Instrument Appeal.

trafiic

Traffic warnings for M25

March 15 • If you are heading to Stevenage this weekend then please check on traffic news.

What's on »

Brass Bands England - Kinky Toots (Elevate)

Thursday 14 March • Blackpool Tower, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4BJ

Contest: North of England Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • The Gala Theatre, Millenium Place, Durham DH1 1WA

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Contest: Welsh Regional Championships

Saturday 16 March • Brangwyn Hall, Guildhall Road South, Swansea SA1 4PE

Vacancies »

St Swithuns Brass Band

March 15 • St Swithuns Band currently has vacancies for front row cornet players to join us for playing at various local events. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band with players of all ages. Players of any brass instrument will be welcomed to rehearsals.

St Swithuns Brass Band

March 15 • St Swithuns Band currently has vacancies for front row cornet players to join us for playing at various local events. We are a friendly, non-contesting Band with players of all ages. Players of any brass instrument will be welcomed to rehearsals.

Thurcroft Welfare Band

March 15 • The band is looking for a solo euphonium player as we prepare for this summer's season of concerts and fun. We are fortunate to have our own bandroom near J1 of the M18 (Sheffield/Rotherham area) and rehearse Tuesdays & Thursdays 7.15 - 9.15

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top