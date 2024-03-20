Radio: Sunday Bandstand 17th March

More brass band music from across the world brought to us by Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 17th March

Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.

For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.

To enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-17-march-2024/



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

The Young Recruit —

Arr. Maurice Rayner (aka William Rimmer)

Brass Band De Waldsang

MD: Rieks van der Velde

Scenes Du Lac

Roy Newsome

Mount Charles Youth Band

MD: Jonathan Small

Soul Bossa Nova

Quincy Jones arr. Morrice

Kirkintilloch Band

MD: Frank Renton

Summertime

George Gershwin arr. Howard Snell

Soprano Soloist: Martin Winter

Britannia Building Society Band

MD: Howard Snell

Orient Express

Philip Sparke

William Davis Construction Band

MD: Dr Keith Wilkinson

Balkan Moods

Nicola Parov arr. Reid Gilje

Brass Band Froschl Hall

MD: Hannes Buchegger

Cuban Overture

George Gershwin arr. Philip Sparke

Brass Band of Battle Creek

MD: Constantine Kitsopoulos

Runaway Rocking Horse

Edward White arr. Allan Street

Morris Concert Band

MD: Harry Mortimer

Carnival Overture

Antonin Dvorak arr. Geoffrey Brand

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson

Embraceable You

George Gershwin arr. Elgar Howarth

Trombone Soloist: Nick Hudson

Britannia Building Society Band

MD: Howard Snell

Scarborough Fair

Traditional arr. Gordon Langford

Hammonds Band

MD: Morgan Griffiths

Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair

Stephen Foster arr. Elgar Howarth

Euphonium Soloist: Stephen Singleton

BNFL Band

MD: Richard Evans

Day Break over Lake Frostad

Roy Newsome

Williams Fairey Band

MD: Marc Reift

Glorified

Andrew Wainwright

Canadian Staff Band

BM: John Lam

Anne Of Green Gables

Norman Campbell, Don Harron & Mavor Moore

Arr. Howard Cable

Hannaford Street Silver Band

GMD: Howard Cable

A Gaelic Blessing

John Rutter arr. Ray Steadman-Allen

Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

BM: Stephen Hanover

Dark Haired Marie

Trad Arr. Goff Richards

Cornet Soloist: Russell Gray

BNFL Band

MD: Richard Evans

The Pioneers March

Derek Broadbent

CWS (Glasgow) Band

MD: Archie Hutchison

Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...