Radio: Sunday Bandstand 17th March

Sunday Bandstand: Sunday 17th March
Produced and presented by Chris Helme since 2007.
For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is played on 11 UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 175 individual people around the world.
To enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-17-march-2024/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
The Young Recruit —
Arr. Maurice Rayner (aka William Rimmer)
Brass Band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde
Scenes Du Lac
Roy Newsome
Mount Charles Youth Band
MD: Jonathan Small
Soul Bossa Nova
Quincy Jones arr. Morrice
Kirkintilloch Band
MD: Frank Renton
Summertime
George Gershwin arr. Howard Snell
Soprano Soloist: Martin Winter
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell
Orient Express
Philip Sparke
William Davis Construction Band
MD: Dr Keith Wilkinson
Balkan Moods
Nicola Parov arr. Reid Gilje
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger
Cuban Overture
George Gershwin arr. Philip Sparke
Brass Band of Battle Creek
MD: Constantine Kitsopoulos
Runaway Rocking Horse
Edward White arr. Allan Street
Morris Concert Band
MD: Harry Mortimer
Carnival Overture
Antonin Dvorak arr. Geoffrey Brand
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson
Embraceable You
George Gershwin arr. Elgar Howarth
Trombone Soloist: Nick Hudson
Britannia Building Society Band
MD: Howard Snell
Scarborough Fair
Traditional arr. Gordon Langford
Hammonds Band
MD: Morgan Griffiths
Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair
Stephen Foster arr. Elgar Howarth
Euphonium Soloist: Stephen Singleton
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans
Day Break over Lake Frostad
Roy Newsome
Williams Fairey Band
MD: Marc Reift
Glorified
Andrew Wainwright
Canadian Staff Band
BM: John Lam
Anne Of Green Gables
Norman Campbell, Don Harron & Mavor Moore
Arr. Howard Cable
Hannaford Street Silver Band
GMD: Howard Cable
A Gaelic Blessing
John Rutter arr. Ray Steadman-Allen
Regent Hall Salvation Army Band
BM: Stephen Hanover
Dark Haired Marie
Trad Arr. Goff Richards
Cornet Soloist: Russell Gray
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans
The Pioneers March
Derek Broadbent
CWS (Glasgow) Band
MD: Archie Hutchison
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...