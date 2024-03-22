New addition adds to Merc & Barker retail scope

Bennett & Son Brass has joined the growing list of specialist retailers stocking Mercer & Barker mouthpieces.

Mercer & Barker has welcomed the addition of Bennett & Son Brass in joining their growing network of distributors.

Established in 2010 the company has grown into a highly respected retailer of new and used brass instruments, with a customer orientated ethos to ensure that their products are a perfect match for their needs.

Specialist

Speaking about the latest link-up, George Barker told 4BR: "Meeting the demand for our range of mouthpieces — which cover soprano cornet down to tuba is a wonderful challenge, and with Bennett & Son Brass we are ensuring that specialist retailers are part of doing just that."

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://bennettandsonbrass.co.uk/