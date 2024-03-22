                 

Grimethorpe determined to resolve financial crisis

Grimethorpe Colliery Band tells 4BR that it is in the process to back its long term musical aims with financial stability.

Grimethorpe
  The band is now undertaking action to secure its long term future.

Friday, 22 March 2024

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band, one of the most famous names in the banding world is battling to secure its future after it was revealed it was facing a financial crisis.

It follows confirmation that Grimethorpe Colliery Band Ltd, the private company limited by guarantee which had run the band since 2007 had been struck off from Companies House on 7th February and dissolved as a business on 13th February.

Struck off

Its last submitted accounts covered the period up 31st December 2021. Since that date notices of compulsory strike-off were made in May 2023 and again in November 2023.

The latter was suspended in January 2024, but the final dissolution via compulsory strike-off was made in February.

In the last submitted accounts the band had around £40,000 at its bank. In April 2021 Grimethorpe was awarded £47,515 from the second round of the UK Government's Culture Recovery Fund.

Cancellations and debt

However, it is now understood that Resident Conductor Steve Phillips, who was appointed in April, has recently left his role, whilst two high profile concerts which were to have featured American trumpet star Rex Richardson were cancelled.

It was confirmed that Band Manager Richard Windle was dismissed earlier this week from his post by Andrew Coe, Chairperson of the trustees, with the band reportedly facing debts of around £60,000.

4BR has been informed that several people, including composers, conductors and organisations were left trying to secure outstanding payments, some of many months, owed to them.

In May 2023 it announced that the band was continuing to invest in its long-term youth development work in its local community as well as through the Grimethorpe Youth Band.

Urgent action

4BR has now been informed that urgent action is being undertaken to resolve the financial position, with arrangements to be made with those owed monies and with the aim to reorganise the band with robust financial transparency.

Speaking to 4BR, Andrew Coe stated: "This has been a very difficult financial time, but action has now been undertaken with both Companies House and the Charity Commission to submit the documentation and accounts they require to resolve the situation.

We are in the process of contacting all appropriate parties to also ensure agreed arrangements for payment are made."

He added: "This will enable us to build on the long term musical ambitions for the band, which will include nine concerts to the end of June and further exciting projects towards the end of the year and beyond."

        

