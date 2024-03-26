Melton bowled over by new signing

The former international test cricketer and BBC broadcaster Jonathan Agnew joins the Melton Band

Brass bands are always on the lookout for new players, but surely one of the most intriguing high-profile signings of recent years has been made by the Melton Band.

Jonathan Agnew, the former England international test cricketer and BBC cricket broadcaster has signed for the band on euphonium.

Test matches

Agnew played professional cricket for Leicestershire and went on to play three test matches for England against the West Indies — taking the wickets of Gordon Greenidge and the legendary Vivian Richards.

He was appointed as a MBE in the 2017 New Year Honours List for services to broadcasting.

Welcome

The band welcomed him by saying that they were to "very much look forward to working with him", whilst in a short Q&A to mark his signing, the new second euphonium, who is retuning to playing a brass instrument after 45 years, revealed that he learned music at prep school and studied tuba, piano and singing.