BrookWright Music: Symphonic Concert March

The latest release from BrookWright Music is a colourful concert march with a touch of Italian vibrancy.

BrookWrigt
  The march has been specially arranged by William Himes

Thursday, 28 March 2024

        

The latest exciting brass band release from BrookWright Music comes with an expert arrangement by William Himes of Giouse Bonelli's stirring 'Symphonic Concert March'.

The compositional style is clearly derived from the Italian school of smooth, flowing melodies, clear contrapuntal lines, and contrasting rhythmic material, leaving no doubt as to Bonelli's traditional classical training.

Length: 7.30 mins

Difficulty Level: 1st Section plus

Find out more

To view a rolling score video of Goteborg Brass Band performing the work go to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvUldbuuyIk

PDFs are available for instant download at: www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/symphonic-concert-march-brass-band-bonelli-arr-william-himes

Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/symphonic-concert-march-brass-band-bonelli-arr-william-himes-brookwright

        

