BrookWright Music: Symphonic Concert March

The latest exciting brass band release from BrookWright Music comes with an expert arrangement by William Himes of Giouse Bonelli's stirring 'Symphonic Concert March'.
The compositional style is clearly derived from the Italian school of smooth, flowing melodies, clear contrapuntal lines, and contrasting rhythmic material, leaving no doubt as to Bonelli's traditional classical training. Length: 7.30 mins Difficulty Level: 1st Section plus To view a rolling score video of Goteborg Brass Band performing the work go to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvUldbuuyIk PDFs are available for instant download at: www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/symphonic-concert-march-brass-band-bonelli-arr-william-himes Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/symphonic-concert-march-brass-band-bonelli-arr-william-himes-brookwright
