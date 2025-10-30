Yorkshire Youth gets anniversary boost

The Yorkshire Youth Band will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a concert appearance at the 2026 RNCM International Brass Band Festival.

A new season of inspirational brass band playing has just started for the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band, with players enjoying their first day course of the 2025/2026 season.

Led by Richard Marshall and supported by players from Black Dyke Band, it proved a massive success, starting with seating auditions, which gave the tutors the opportunity to be impressed by the what they said was "the fantastic progress" that had been made since the young players last met.

20th anniversary

2026 sees the Yorkshire Youth Band celebrate its 20th anniversary — a landmark that has seen it accept the invitation from Dr David Thornton, Artistic Director of the RNCM International Brass Band Festival, to perform at the 2026 event.

A delighted spokesperson told 4BR: "This is a huge honour and we will start our planning straight away. On this first day back though, the players showed their remarkable quality working on a great opener written by Philip Sparke, who celebrates his 75th birthday next year at the event.

We will also work on a great new piece by Mia Lee from New Zealand as well as pieces written by Christopher Bond, Andrew Mackerith and James Curnow. We will also be thrilled to be joined by Black Dyke flugel star Phoebe Mallinson as our feature soloist."

Thanks

The band also offered its thanks to Oldroyd Musical Instruments and CEO Tim Oldroyd for their support, whilst conductor Richard Marshall added: "It's such a privilege to stand in front of some of Yorkshire's finest young players and make music.

Thanks also to my fellow tutors Connor Lennon, John O'Brien, Siobhan Edwards, Adam Bokaris, Adam Warburton, Matthew Routley and Gareth Hand. Here's looking forward to seeing the band again on Saturday 10th January 2026 as we work towards that memorable festival appearance."

New members

New members are always welcome and should contact the Course Administrator, Alison Childs at: alison4horn@btinternet.com