Brighouse tribute to Fryer

50 years of dedicated service to the West Riding band was marked with the retirement of stalwart player, administrator and librarian Sheridan Fryer.

  The presentation was made at the band's recent concert

Thursday, 28 March 2024

        

Brighouse & Rastrick Band recently paid tribute to one of its most respected and longest serving stalwarts as they stepped down from over 50 years of dedicated service.

A presentation was made by Ed Anderson, CBE Lord- Lieutenant of West Yorkshire to Sheridan Fryer, who since 1969 has variously filled roles as a player, administrator and librarian with unstinting loyalty and professionalism.

Tributes

Leading the tributes at their recent concert at Huddersfield Town Hall, Band President Stephen Howes said: "Sheridan epitomises all that we are celebrating at this event.

He first joined as a player in 1969 on second baritone, followed by a short tenure on solo euphonium before returning to play solo baritone for many years, where he was rightly regarded as one of the finest exponents of the instrument.

After a short break he returned, and for the past 32 years has been an invaluable servant, both as a player, only retiring in 2006, and a wonderful librarian, friend and ambassador for the band."

I can only say thank you on behalf of everyone at Brighouse & Rastrick Band and wish you all the very best for the future. It has been a privilege making this presentationB&R President, Stephen Howes

5,000 pieces of music

Stephen revealed that Sheridan took immense pride in his curation of over 5,000 pieces of music held in an extensive library, whilst still being on hand to be the unofficial band carpenter, joiner, plasterer and painter and decorator.

He added: "I can only say thank you on behalf of everyone at Brighouse & Rastrick Band and wish you all the very best for the future. It has been a privilege making this presentation."

As a lasting mark of respect Stephen also announced that Sheridan will become a honorary Vice-President, whilst the office at the band's famous West Riding headquarters will now be named 'The Sheridan Fryer Room'.

        

