                 

*
banner

News

The longest trombone solo in the world...

Despite having stage 4 terminal bowel cancer, Nathaniel Dye will run the London Marathon playing a trombone to help in the fight to give others hope.

Nathaniel
  Nathaniel is the MD of the Pavilion Brass Band in East London

Saturday, 30 March 2024

        

Nathaniel Dye, the conductor of the Pavilion Brass Band based in East London will be running he London Marathon later next month.

However, he aims to complete the 26.2 mile course whilst playing the trombone, fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Care in the process.

Nathaniel is also doing all of this whilst battling stage 4 terminal bowel cancer.

Plastic trombone

Over £12,000 has been raised so far, whilst he has been delighted that he is being assisted in his attempt by playing on a green plastic trombone (the Macmillan colour), donated by Warwick Music.

He told 4BR: "The run is going to be a fantastic experience — although very tiring on the feet and lips, I'm sure!"

Nathaniel was diagnosed with his condition aged 36, and is hoping in his words,"â€¦to survive at least a year, although my chances of making it past five are under 10%"

The aim is to raise awareness along the way in the hope that others — unlike me — can maybe catch cancer early enough to give them a hopeful prognosisNathaniel Dye

Requests

Now he hopes that his 26.2 mile trombone solo (requests shouted from the side of the road will be considered!) will help others.

He adds: "I may be dying but, for now, I choose to live and show the world through words and deeds that it's possible to live a full life post-diagnosis.

I owe it to everyone I love and who is supporting me along the way to keep going, keep running and stay as fit and active as possible in the hope that I can live that little bit longer.

The aim is to raise awareness along the way in the hope that others — unlike me — can maybe catch cancer early enough to give them a hopeful prognosis..."

To donate

To help and donate go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bowelcancerbucketlist

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Kings award

King's formal acclaim for Brighouse

March 30 • Brighouse & Rastrick Band has been presented with The King's Award for Voluntary Service.

Siobhan

Rolls Royce ready to enjoy Fusion with Bates

March 30 • Black Dyke Band horn star Siobhan Bates will return close to her musical roots to perform with Rolls Royce (Derby) Band.

Nathaniel

The longest trombone solo in the world...

March 30 • Despite having stage 4 terminal bowel cancer, Nathaniel Dye will run the London Marathon playing a trombone to help in the fight to give others hope.

Hepworth

Hepworth look to inspire next generation

March 30 • Hepworth Band will team up with Katy Jones of the Halle Orchestra and the HD9 Community Band to inspire the next generation of brass band players for free.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Friezland Band

Sunday 31 March • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

Corby Silver Band

March 30 • Corby Silver Band have a vacancy for a KIT/TUNED PERCUSSION player. We are currently at the top of the 4th section table, aiming for promotion next year. We are a lively and ambitious band led by MD Jonathan Lockwood

Corby Silver Band

March 30 • Corby Silver Band have vacancies for Bb CORNET (solo/assistant principal and back row) and a BASS player. We are currently at the top of the 4th section table, aiming for promotion next year. We are a lively and ambitious band led by MD Jonathan Lockwood.

Epping Forest Band

March 30 • Required:. We are a friendly 2nd section band who are in need of a tenor horn and percussion to complete our line up. Position negotiable.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top