The longest trombone solo in the world...

Despite having stage 4 terminal bowel cancer, Nathaniel Dye will run the London Marathon playing a trombone to help in the fight to give others hope.

Nathaniel Dye, the conductor of the Pavilion Brass Band based in East London will be running he London Marathon later next month.

However, he aims to complete the 26.2 mile course whilst playing the trombone, fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Care in the process.

Nathaniel is also doing all of this whilst battling stage 4 terminal bowel cancer.

Over £12,000 has been raised so far, whilst he has been delighted that he is being assisted in his attempt by playing on a green plastic trombone (the Macmillan colour), donated by Warwick Music.

He told 4BR: "The run is going to be a fantastic experience — although very tiring on the feet and lips, I'm sure!"

Nathaniel was diagnosed with his condition aged 36, and is hoping in his words,"â€¦to survive at least a year, although my chances of making it past five are under 10%"

The aim is to raise awareness along the way in the hope that others — unlike me — can maybe catch cancer early enough to give them a hopeful prognosis Nathaniel Dye

Now he hopes that his 26.2 mile trombone solo (requests shouted from the side of the road will be considered!) will help others.

He adds: "I may be dying but, for now, I choose to live and show the world through words and deeds that it's possible to live a full life post-diagnosis.

I owe it to everyone I love and who is supporting me along the way to keep going, keep running and stay as fit and active as possible in the hope that I can live that little bit longer.

The aim is to raise awareness along the way in the hope that others — unlike me — can maybe catch cancer early enough to give them a hopeful prognosis..."

To donate

To help and donate go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Bowelcancerbucketlist