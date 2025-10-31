                 

Rankings update: October

Desford storm back into top ten as five-way battle for world number one goes down to the wire

Desford Band
  Desford Band celebrate their recent Nationals victory

The latest Band Supplies — 4barsrest.com World Rankings see Brass Band Treize Etoiles maintain its position at the top as its nearest challengers missed out on ultimate success at the recent National Final at the Royal Albert Hall. Desford Colliery's fifth National title, 34 years after its last one in 1991, sees the Midlands giant return to the top ten for the first time in over 15 years (January 2010).

With a busy few weeks ahead, there are still five bands — Treize Etoiles, Cory, Brighouse and Rastrick, Foden's and Flowers — in with a chance of finishing the year as number one, depending on the results at the Swiss National and Brass in Concert, of course!

Other ranking contests taking place since the last update were:

BrassFest Inneskillen — won by 1st Old Boys Silver;
Swiss Open — won by Valasia Brass Band;
Queensland State Championships — won by Willoughby City;
Red Admiral Entertainment Contest — won by Pemberton Old Wigan DW;
Fife Charities — won by Haydock; US Invitational — won by Fountain City.

Top 10 bands

1. Brass Band Treize Etoiles
2. Cory
3. Brighouse and Rastrick
4. Foden's
5. Eikanger-Bjørsvik
6. Black Dyke
7. Flowers
8. Brass Band Willebroek
9. Valaisia Brass Band
10. Desford Colliery

www.4barsrest.com/rankings

        

TAGS: Desford Colliery

