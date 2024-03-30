                 

King's formal acclaim for Brighouse

Brighouse & Rastrick Band has been presented with The King's Award for Voluntary Service.

  The presentation was made to Band President Stephen Howes (right) (Image credit: Gordon Ratcliffe)

Saturday, 30 March 2024

        

The formal presentation of The King's Award for Voluntary Service was made to Brighouse & Rastrick Band at their recent massed band concert at Huddersfield Town Hall.

It was presented to Band President Stephen Howes, on behalf of HM King Charles III by Ed Anderson CBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire.

Shining light

It now sees the band able to use the accolade, one regarded as the organisational equivalent of the MBE, in all their promotional activities and documentation.

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire outlined the demanding levels of excellence that had to be fully demonstrated before the award could be made, and which, "allowed for a shining light to be reflected upon organisations that do an amazing job in our communities."

He added that "the amazing contribution of the volunteers"had made a huge impression the those undertaking the formal process of vetting the nomination.

Thanks

In accepting the award Stephen ensured that those volunteers — from players to administrators and supporters who work so hard to keep the West Riding organisation in their position as one of the world's leading elite level brass bands were thanked.

In just a few weeks' time the band will represent England at the European Championships in Palanga.

        

Kings award

