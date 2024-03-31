Report & Results: 2024 Australian National Championships

The A Grade title returns to Brisbane Excelsior as they claim a photo-finish success in Adelaide, with section honours to Marlborough District Brass, Whitehorse Brass, Hyde Street Youth and Box Hill Academy Brass.

For the second year in a row it took a photo finish to separate the winner from the runner-up at the Yamaha Australian National Championship, as Brisbane Excelsior reclaimed the famous Fireman's Helmet Trophy for the first time since 2016.

Higher mark

It came as a result of the Queensland band gaining the higher mark on the set test-piece, 'The World Rejoicing' over defending champion Sydney City Brass, although to add further to the excitement, neither topped that element of the four-part contest.

That went to third placed Brisbane Brass, who finished tantalisingly close yet again to claiming their first top-flight National Championship title (they were the runner-up in 2023), ending just a point behind their rivals in the overall standings.

With supporters of all three bands feverishly adding up the combined scores from the hymn, test-piece, own-choice and march elements, even the compere made a mistake in originally announcing Sydney Brass as the winner, although he quickly rectified his error.

It is believed to be the closet margin separating the podium finishes in the history of the event.

Winners!!!!!!

Brisbane's victory under New Zealander David Bremner came courtesy of the accumulated points gained with first place on their hymn, 'The Light of the World', as well as second place finishes on the set-work, their march 'Knight Templar' and own-choice test-piece, 'Titan's Progress'.

They simply summed up their victory on their Facebook page by saying: "Winners!!!!!!"

Narrowest of margins

Although Sydney led by Jason Katsikaris took top spot with their own-choice of 'Sand & Stars' and their march, 'Knight Templar', joint third place on the set-work and fourth place on their hymn 'His Provision' saw them miss out on a hat-trick victory by the narrowest of margins.

Incredibly though, if adjudicator Prof Nicholas Childs had given Brisbane Brass and MD Alan Spence just one more point in any of the four elements, they would have claimed first top flight National title.

Their excellence in topping the set-work was added to by the consistency shown in gaining second place with the hymn, 'Jesus Answers Prayer', and third with the march, 'The President' and their own-choice of 'Hypercube'.

Their consolation was that they claimed the Ian Mathers Trophy as gaining the highest aggregate points total (including the Parade of Bands march contest) over the weekend.

World class performances

"I heard two or three world class performances on Friday," Prof Childs told the audience in referring to the set-work element. His precise pre-results remarks also praised players and conductors, but highlighted the need to play with technical accuracy, stylistic nuance and balance.

"There were some great own-choice performances," he also said. "Ones that Australian banding should be proud of. There was one that stood out though."

That was the defending champion, although as the mathematical calculations showed it wasn't quite enough to secure overall victory, as Brisbane Excelsior returned to the winner's enclosure for a tenth time.

It also saw David Bremner (conductor of Wellington Brass) hold the honour of directing National Champions in Australia and New Zealander in the same year for the second time.

Variety of approaches

Elsewhere there was certainly a great deal of musical variety on show (from interesting approaches to the hymn item in performance and duration to some of the own-choice selections made), although the march category was once again dominated by classic 'Whit Friday' selections.

The consistent Willoughby City ended fourth ahead of top-six finishers Darebin City Brass-Preston and Footscray Yarraville City.

B Grade:

Marlborough District Brass took the B Grade title back across the Tasman Sea to New Zealand for the first time since 2008, after a fluctuating battle between rivals.

Led by Robin Randall, their performance of 'Cap Hoorn' topped the own-choice element to go with second place on the set-work, 'Keystone', and third on the hymn item ('Ave Maria') and second place on the aptly named march, 'Glorious Victory'.

What a day

The band also won the separate Parade of Bands march competition with Denis Teeling taking the 'Champion Drum Major' honours to round off, "what a day it was" as they described it on their Facebook page.

Brisbane Brass 2 added further success for a fine weekend for their organisation as their consistency over the four elements saw them end runner-up, with defending champion Boroondara Brass in third.

Meanwhile, Geelong West Brass fell away after topping both the set-work and hymn tune disciplines to end fourth ahead of Willoughby Brass No.2, with the final top-six spot going to Canberra Brass.

Bit non-plussed

Adjudicator Barrie Gott gave a detailed analysis of what he heard over the two days — saying that as a Salvationist he "knew the words to the hymns" and for the bands, knowing them "makes you play better".

He felt the set-work 'Keystone' "was a wonderful piece that challenged everybody", with most bands "doing an outstanding job, acquitting yourselves very well."

Although he admitted that he was "a bit non-plussed" when he saw the list of pieces chosen, saying that "if they didn't peak to me musically, I was turned off at times — I just heard noise — a cacophony."

It was he said, "a matter of finding a piece of music the band can cope with."

C Grade:

There was a first senior national title for Whitehorse Brass from Victoria as they claimed the C Grade honours in impressive 'clean sweep' style under MD Broden Ford.

The band was only established in 2015 as part of the Box Hill City Band organisation, claiming Victorian State Championship as well as the Latrobe Valley Eisteddfod titles in recent years.

Their fine performance of the demanding set-work 'Saul' by Shelley Spencer, was added to by equally confident renditions of 'Prelude on Lavenham', the march 'Wellington' and their own-choice selection of 'Lions of Legends' to secure a clear -cut victory from Wodonga Brass with Western Brass in third.

Impressed

Adjudicator Prof Nicholas Childs was certainly impressed in giving his insight into the performances.

He said that the overall standard "was really very high indeed", although he did point out that dynamics and intonation were still a challenge. He also praised individual players (especially sopranos and tuned percussionists) and conductors on the set-work.

The remaining top-six places went to Moonee Valley Brass, Enfield Brass and Creswick Brass.

D Grade and Junior Grades:

There was also a comprehensive victory to celebrate for Hyde Street Youth Band in the D Grade.

Led by Phillipa Edwards OAM, they retained their title in fine fashion with performances of set-work, 'Neverland' as well as their own-choice of 'The Graces of Love', the march, 'The Army of the Nile' and their hymn 'Saint-Chappelle'.

Although there were only three competitors for Barrie Gott to compare and contrast, there were encouraging performances from runner-up Eaglehawk Citizens and Boroondara Harmony Brass.

Hyde Street Youth also took the Junior B Grade honours, with excellent renditions of Edward Gregson's 'Partita', the hymn 'Evening Song', the march, 'Victorian Rifles' and own-choice selection of 'Neverland'.

Although Box Hill Academy Brass was the sole entrant in the Junior C Grade, they gave also excellent accounts of 'The Castle by the Sea', the hymn 'St Clements', march, MB 100' and their own-choice of 'Indian Summer'.

Adelaide welcome

The University of Adelaide proved to be a fine venue for the event — one that also encapsulated a busy schedule of Concert Band competitions as well as the usual roster of individual and ensemble competitions.

The Blue Riband Yamaha 'Champion of Champions' solo title was retained by the experienced New Zealander Kevin Hickman of Sydney City Brass — this time with his performance of 'Jubilance' by William Himes on cornet.

He will now hope to also retain the New Zealand version he holds at their National Championships in July. Harry Kane City of Wollongong Junior Brass won the Junior title.

The excellent work of the National Band Council and local organisers also saw support given by the state government and numerous sponsors to ensure a fine event — one which in 2025 will head to Bendigo in Victoria.

Result:

A Grade:

Adjudicator: Prof Nicholas Childs

Test Piece: The World Rejoicing (Edward Gregson)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Brisbane Excelsior (David Bremner): 96/194/195/95 = 580*

2. Sydney City Brass (Jason Katsikaris): 92/193/198/97 = 580

3. Brisbane Brass (Alan Spence): 95/196/194/94 = 579

4. Willoughby City Band (Dominic Longhurst): 93/193/193/90 = 569

5. Darebin City Brass — Preston (Andrew Snell): 90/190/193/91 = 564

6. Footscray Yarraville City (Louisa Lawless): 87/187/192/92 = 558

7. Kensington & Norwood Brass (Timothy Frahn): 85/184/189/89 = 547

8. Tanunda Town (Thomas Ludi): 85/185/188/88 = 546

9. Glenorchy City Concert (Simon Reade): 83/183/190/88 = 544

10. Glenferrie Brass (Phillipa Edwards OAM): 84/184/187/87/ = 542

*The higher test piece mark takes precedence.





B Grade:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Test Piece: Keystone (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Marlborough District Brass (Robin Randell): 93/186/189/95 = 563

2. Brisbane Brass 2 (Elena Katahanas): 92/184/188/94 = 558

3. Boroondara Brass (Daniel van Bergen): 89/182/187/96 = 554

4. Geelong West Brass (Jeff Steele): 96/187/178/92 = 553

5. Willoughby Brass No. 2 (Dominic Longhurst): 95/185/179/91 = 550

6. Canberra Brass (Veronica Boulton): 87/181/181/93 = 542

7. Townsville Brass (Dr Mark Smith): 90/180/165/87 = 522*

8. Marion City Band (Aaron Madden): 86/179/167/ 90 = 522

9. Box Hill City (Simon Brown): 88/178/174/82 = 522

10. City of Greater Dandenong (Jamie Lawson OAM): 91/183/159/88 = 521

*The higher test piece mark takes precedence.





C Grade:

Adjudicator: Prof Nicholas Childs

Test Piece: Saul (Shelly Spencer)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Whitehorse Brass (Broden Ford): 85/185/190/90 = 550

2. Wodonga Brass (Fenella O'Sullivan): 84/184/189/88 = 545

3. Western Brass (Jared McCunnie): 83/183/186/84 = 536

4. Moonee Valley Brass (Dean Hughes): 79/179/188/87 = 533

5. Enfield Brass (Geoff Magin): 81/181/183/78 = 523

6. Creswick Brass (Katrina Bird): 75/177/182/82 = 516

7. Salisbury City Band (Adrienne Meikle): 80/180/177/77 = 514

8. Warriparinga Brass (Jay Helbers): 75/175/175/76 = 501

9. City of Greater Bendigo Brass (Cally Bartlett): 76/173/176/75 = 500





D Grade:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Test Piece: Neverland (Christopher Bond)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Hyde Street Youth (Phillipa Edwards OAM): 81/163/187/90 = 521

2. Eaglehawk Citizens' Brass (Ken Wellard): 76/161/176/87 = 500

3. Boroondara Harmony Brass (Robyn Lowenstein Waug): 75/158/168/85 = 486





B Grade Junior Brass:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Test Piece: Partita for Brass Band (Edward Gregson)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Hyde Street Youth (Andrew Wilson & Bethany McAuliffe-D'Rozario): 89/188/190/90 = 557

2. City of Wollongong Junior Brass (Kevin Skues & Desmond Cannings): 83/175/175/82 = 515





C Grade Junior Brass:

Adjudicator: Barrie Gott

Test Piece: The Castle by the Sea (Jay Helbers)

Hymn/Test Piece/Own Choice/March = Total

1. Box Hill Academy Brass (Lauren Innes): 87/185/188/89 = 549





Yamaha Champion of Champions Solo Final:



Winner: Kevin Hickman (Sydney City Brass)

Yamaha Junior Champion of Champions Solo Final:



Winner: Harry Kane (City of Wollongong Junior Brass)