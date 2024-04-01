                 

Wardle success drives further ambition

The Wardle family of bands continues to drive forward with success on the contest and cocnert stage.

Wardle
  The Wardle Youth Band won the National Youth Championship in Cheltenham

Monday, 01 April 2024

        

The Wardle family of bands has been reflecting on a period of outstanding success.

Over the past month the senior Wardle Anderson Brass claimed the First Section North West Regional Championship title, whilst Wardle Academy Wind Band gained award at the National Wind Band Festival in Warwick

Success

Wardle Academy Youth Band then rounded off March by becoming the World of Brass National Youth Champions in Cheltenham, whilst over the last few months the Wardle Community Band has grown in strength with increased membership.

The organisation which has nine different element parts, incouding a folk group, pop group and Show Band, has also enjoyed a visit from their friends at Manger Folkehogskole in Norway as well as hosting the Artane Marching Band from Belfast, and still had time to take part in two important concerts.

Remarkable

Later this month Wardle Junior Blast will join KNDS Fairey Band for a family performance of 'Wallace & Gromitt', before they then turn their attention to making their annual trip to take part in the Whit Friday march contests.

"Even by the standards that have been set over the years, this has been a remarkable period," a spokesperson told 4BR.

Even by the standards that have been set over the years, this has been a remarkable periodWardle spokesperson

Bounced back

"Everyone is delighted with the successes of the senior, youth and wind bands, but also determined to build on it for the future with our community band which has really bounced back over the last few months and Junior Blast which is the foundation stone on which everything is built."

They added: "Our thanks go to everyone involved in what we do in supporting our wonderful players."

        

