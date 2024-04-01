                 

Taylor made for Farnworth & Walkden

The experienced Robert Taylor returns to take the helm at the North West Band.

conductor
  Robert Taylor takes the baton at Farnworth & Walkden.

Monday, 01 April 2024

        

Farnworth & Walkden Band has announced that the experienced Robert Taylor has agreed to become their new Musical Director.

For many years Robert was the MD of Tyldesley Band, claiming the North West Second Section Area title in 2015.

He later came to the band as a player and was a previous conductor from 1989 to 1992, leading them to the Fourth Section Area title in 1991.

Looking forward

The band stated that Rob was "looking forward to helping strengthen the band to enable it to provide varied and exiting concert programmes and compete successfully in the contest arena."

They added: "We wish Rob every success in his new venture and look forward to embarking on a new period of success for the band."

        

TAGS: Farnworth & Walkden Band

