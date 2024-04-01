                 

*
banner

News

Death of Mike Sheppard

The death has been announced of the respected musician Mike Sheppard.

Mike Sheppard
  Mike Sheppard was a muti talented musician

Monday, 01 April 2024

        

4BR has been informed of the death of the musician Mike Sheppard, who passed away on Sunday 31st March. It followed a prolonged period of illness.

In a statement from the Amersham Band, they said that Mike was "an extraordinary musician whose musical stretch spanned all spheres of the musical world."

Force of nature

His professional musical output spanned choral music to big bands, orchestral film to rhythm and blues and was heard on television and radio, film and advertising.

They added: "Mike was a force of nature! An incredibly talented man across so many spheres of the musical world.

As an outstanding member of Amersham Band, his commitment, contribution and dedication was immeasurable, not only as a multi-instrumentalist, but composer, arranger, videographer and member of the committee too."

Outstanding

In 2023, Mike was awarded Amersham Band's 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for his outstanding contribution to the organisation. As player he performed on bass trombone as well as baritone and euphonium.

During Covid Mike was an integral part of the AmBand team and was a key contributor to many projects, including the 'most entertaining' programme for the Cory Band online competition, where he helped significantly to create a 'Blues Brothers' tribute that received widespread critical acclaim.

Ever optimistic and positive through his illness for the past couple of years, Mike was a true fighter to the end. We shall miss him very muchAmersham Band

Lasting legacy

On the band's 180th anniversary he composed, 'The Amersham Suite' which told the entertaining tale of the band's first appearance at a cricket match through to the present day — narrated by Mike himself.

The Amersham Band spokesperson added: "Above all, Mike's support and encouragement for fellow players, both young and old, around the various bands will be a lasting legacy.

His attitude and enthusiasm for the Amersham musical community was unwavering and his contribution will resonate for many years to come.

Ever optimistic and positive through his illness for the past couple of years, Mike was a true fighter to the end. We shall miss him very much.

We send our love and support to Tonia and his two children, Ellen and Henry."

        

TAGS: Amersham

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Mike Sheppard

Death of Mike Sheppard

April 1 • The death has been announced of the respected musician Mike Sheppard.

conductor

Taylor made for Farnworth & Walkden

April 1 • The experienced Robert Taylor returns to take the helm at the North West Band.

Wardle

Wardle success drives further ambition

April 1 • The Wardle family of bands continues to drive forward with success on the contest and cocnert stage.

NASUWT Riverside

New principal lead at NASUWT Riverside

March 31 • The experienced Stephen Wilkinson is to make a welcome return to the top seat at NASUWT Riverside.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 7 April • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Spring Concert

Saturday 13 April • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB

The Hepworth Band - Brass & Cream Tea

Sunday 14 April • St David's Church Holmbridge. Woodhead Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth HD9 2NQ

Dobcross Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 14 April • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross OL3 5AD

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Solo Contest

Saturday 20 April • Pemberton band room. Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

West Midlands Police Band

April 1 • Are you a committed musician looking for new opportunities? We are currently seeking a competent 3rd Cornet, BBb or Eb Bass, Euphonium, Percussionist (kit) players. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in friendly environment at Chelmsley Wood Police Station.

Dobcross Silver Band

April 1 • Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band are seeking applications to join us on 2ND EUPHONIUM.

Dobcross Silver Band

April 1 • Due to work commitments, Dobcross Silver Band are seeking applications to join us on 2ND EUPHONIUM.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top