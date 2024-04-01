Death of Mike Sheppard

The death has been announced of the respected musician Mike Sheppard.

4BR has been informed of the death of the musician Mike Sheppard, who passed away on Sunday 31st March. It followed a prolonged period of illness.

In a statement from the Amersham Band, they said that Mike was "an extraordinary musician whose musical stretch spanned all spheres of the musical world."

Force of nature

His professional musical output spanned choral music to big bands, orchestral film to rhythm and blues and was heard on television and radio, film and advertising.

They added: "Mike was a force of nature! An incredibly talented man across so many spheres of the musical world.

As an outstanding member of Amersham Band, his commitment, contribution and dedication was immeasurable, not only as a multi-instrumentalist, but composer, arranger, videographer and member of the committee too."

Outstanding

In 2023, Mike was awarded Amersham Band's 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for his outstanding contribution to the organisation. As player he performed on bass trombone as well as baritone and euphonium.

During Covid Mike was an integral part of the AmBand team and was a key contributor to many projects, including the 'most entertaining' programme for the Cory Band online competition, where he helped significantly to create a 'Blues Brothers' tribute that received widespread critical acclaim.

Ever optimistic and positive through his illness for the past couple of years, Mike was a true fighter to the end. We shall miss him very much Amersham Band

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Lasting legacy

On the band's 180th anniversary he composed, 'The Amersham Suite' which told the entertaining tale of the band's first appearance at a cricket match through to the present day — narrated by Mike himself.

The Amersham Band spokesperson added: "Above all, Mike's support and encouragement for fellow players, both young and old, around the various bands will be a lasting legacy.

His attitude and enthusiasm for the Amersham musical community was unwavering and his contribution will resonate for many years to come.

Ever optimistic and positive through his illness for the past couple of years, Mike was a true fighter to the end. We shall miss him very much.

We send our love and support to Tonia and his two children, Ellen and Henry."