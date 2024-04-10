                 

Record entry for Holme Valley Contest

25 bands will perform at the 95th Holme Valley Contest in Holmfirth later this month.

  The contest has attracted a record field of entrants

The 2024 Holme Valley Contest has attracted a record entry of 25 bands. The 95th hosting of the event at The Civic in Holmfirth in West Yorkshire will take place on Sunday 28th April (9.00am).

Four Sections:

There are four sections of competition:
Section A: Championships & First
Section B: Second and Third Section
Section C: Fourth and Unregistered
Youth Section: Youth bands

The event has been pre-drawn with the results announced after each section. The adjudicators are Sarah Groarke-Booth (Sections A & B) Colum J. O'Shea (Sections C & Youth)

Competing bands:

Cleethorpes (Brian Harper)
Delph (Phil Goodwin)
Dobcross Silver (Jason Smith)
Dodworth Colliery (Geof Benson)
Dronfield Genquip (David Holling)
Elland Silver (Brett Baker)
Hade Edge (John Collins)
Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Richard Marshall)
Hebden Bridge (Christopher Binns)
Hepworth (Ryan Watkins)
Huddersfield & Ripponden (Adam Bell)
Honley Silver (Dylan John)
Lindley (Alan Widdop)
Linthwaite (Tony Robertson)
Littleborough (Ashley Higgins)
Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse)
Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam)
Slaithwaite (Simon Jacobs)
Stalybridge Old (Nigel Lawless)
St. John's Mossley (Martin Gernon)
Thurlestone (Graham Bates)
Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)
Tewit Youth (Martin Hall)
Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)
Yorkshire Imperial (Garry Hallas)

        

