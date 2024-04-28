                 

Final call for Morley March & Hymn Tune contest

Bands need to get their entries in if they want to feature in the popular Morley March & Hymn Tune Contest this year.

A final call has gone out for bands wishing to enter this year's Morley March & Hymn Tune Contest.

The popular event will be held for a 16th time on Sunday 23rd June (starting 12.30pm).

The closing date for entries is Friday 17th May.

All sections

The contest is open to all bands — from Championships to Youth and is pre-drawn to help with travel logistics. Confirmation of playing times will be sent to bands at the end of May.

There's a total prize pot of over £2000, with a first prize of £600. There are also podium prizes, 'Best in Section' and many more, including a 'Best Cornet Section' which comes with a set of nine Denis Wick adjustable cup mutes, donated by Band Supplies in Leeds.

More information

For more information and an entry form please contact: morleymarch@gmail.com

        

