Friendly fun and music making on offer at Amersham Summer Brass Course

Mike Lovatt and Katy Jones join the the tutor team to offer plenty of musical fun on the inaugural Amersham Summer Brass Course.

The Amersham Band will host its first ever 'Summer Brass Course and Festival' in July.

The four day event (Thursday 25th — Sunday 28th July) will be based at the band's modern headquarters as well as the local St Mary's Church and has the aim of offering "a fun and friendly musical experience".

Star tutors

Aimed at brass and percussion players aged 11 to 21 of Grade 4 standard and above, it will comprise a series of sectional and full ensemble rehearsals led by a tutoring team of Paul Fisher, Malcolm Peach, Ash Horton and Deidre Waller-Box.

In addition, there will be the opportunity to work with guest tutors, trumpet star Mike Lovatt and Halle Orchestra principal trombone Katy Jones.

The course will conclude with a concert at the town's new Lifestyle Centre, whilst a community festival ethos will see a trio of concerts provided by the various Amersham Band ensemble with Mike and Katy as guest soloists.

