When the Police come calling...

There was a wonderful musical visit to an old friend made by the members of the South Yorkshire Police Band.

South YorksPolice
  Dave enjoyed every moment of the visit for his beloved band

Tuesday, 19 August 2025

        

A small group of players from South Yorkshire Police Band recently took time out from their preparations for the Cheltenham National Finals to pay a visit to a greatly valued former player and colleague.

Founder member

81-year-old Dave Piercy was a founder member of the band and a long serving South Yorkshire policeman. He is now living in Adeline House Care Home in Thorne Doncaster, where he still retains great interest in his beloved band.

MD Leigh Baker took the ensemble along to the Home's Summer Gala to perform for staff, residents, families and their special VIP.

To the delight of everyone they of course played the theme to 1970s television programme 'Z Cars' and plenty of Dave's favourites, including Beatles songs from 1967, the year he joined the police force.

Fond memories

MD, Leigh Baker told 4BR: "This is what makes playing in a band so special. There still members still in the ranks of the current team who have such fond memories of performing alongside Dave.

We were very proud to see his reaction to us performing and his family and staff were so pleased to see and hear us too."

An Adeline House staff spokesperson added: "It was a fantastic afternoon, and our thanks go to Leigh and his colleagues. Dave enjoyed every minute and so did everyone else."

        

TAGS: South Yorkshire Police

