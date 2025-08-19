                 

*
banner

News

Price to lead UniBrass scratch band

Andrea Price is to lead a great get together day of student brass band music making.

UnIbRASS
  Andrea Price will lead the 'Come and Play' day

Tuesday, 19 August 2025

        

The UniBrass Foundation is offering the opportunity to university age and affiliated brass players to take part in a 'Come and Play Day' as part of the charity's ongoing efforts to help support and develop young brass talent.

It takes place at Linacre College in Oxford on Saturday 30th August, will see brass and percussion players form a scratch band under the guidance of conductor and composer Andrea Price.

Andrea Price lead

Andrea will lead the music making and guidance before performing an informal concert at the end of the day.

A spokesperson for UniBrass told 4BR: "We're really excited to be offering this opportunity to players across the country to come together and learn alongside an exceptional musician.

Whether you're already active in the university brass band world, or about to start university and want to get a taste of what uni banding is about, or a recent alumni missing your university band, we think this event will provide something for everyone".

Events

The event joins a roster of events and opportunities run by the UniBrass Foundation, including its annual inter-university contest in February, week long Band Camp, and composition competition.

Tickets for the come and play day start at just £20 and can be purchased on the UniBrass website: https://www.unibrass.co.uk/event-details/unibrass-come-and-play-day-2025

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

South YorksPolice

When the Police come calling...

August 19 • There was a wonderful musical visit to an old friend made by the members of the South Yorkshire Police Band.

UnIbRASS

Price to lead UniBrass scratch band

August 19 • Andrea Price is to lead a great get together day of student brass band music making.

Black Dyke

Saynor ends tuba tenure at Black Dyke Band

August 18 • Gavin Saynor makes the reluctant decision to bring his six year tuba tenure at the Yorkshire champion to an end.

Come and Play

Belfast SA hosts latest Come and Play invitation

August 18 • Belfast Temple Salvation Army Band has announced that it will host its latest 'Come and Play' event next month.

What's on »

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Saffron Hall

Wednesday 27 August • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4UH

Uckfield Concert Brass - Eastbourne Bandstand 1812 Concert

Wednesday 27 August • Eastbourne Bandstand, Lower Grand Parade, Eastbourne. BN21 3AD

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 29 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Vacancies »

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

August 17 • Looking for our next Multi-Tasker! Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a percussionist able to play kit. own Bandroom, no packing up & down between rehearsals . kit supplied, Premier & a Mapex (full kit on both). just bring own â€˜breakablesâ€™. lifts available

Dobcross Silver Band

August 17 • PERCUSSIONIST required to join the current 3rd Section North West Champions trophy winning percussion section. First gig, the National Finals in September! Either Kit or Tuned as we have 2 talented players in the team already who need another partner!

Crewe Brass

August 17 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top