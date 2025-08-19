Price to lead UniBrass scratch band

Andrea Price is to lead a great get together day of student brass band music making.

The UniBrass Foundation is offering the opportunity to university age and affiliated brass players to take part in a 'Come and Play Day' as part of the charity's ongoing efforts to help support and develop young brass talent.

It takes place at Linacre College in Oxford on Saturday 30th August, will see brass and percussion players form a scratch band under the guidance of conductor and composer Andrea Price.

Andrea Price lead

Andrea will lead the music making and guidance before performing an informal concert at the end of the day.

A spokesperson for UniBrass told 4BR: "We're really excited to be offering this opportunity to players across the country to come together and learn alongside an exceptional musician.

Whether you're already active in the university brass band world, or about to start university and want to get a taste of what uni banding is about, or a recent alumni missing your university band, we think this event will provide something for everyone".

Events

The event joins a roster of events and opportunities run by the UniBrass Foundation, including its annual inter-university contest in February, week long Band Camp, and composition competition.

Tickets for the come and play day start at just £20 and can be purchased on the UniBrass website: https://www.unibrass.co.uk/event-details/unibrass-come-and-play-day-2025