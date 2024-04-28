Result: 2024 Fife Brass Band Festival

Further details to follow
Result:
Adjudicator: Helen Douthwaite
1. the cooperation band (John Hinckley): 99
2. Whitburn (Eoin Tonner): 97
3. Kirkintilloch (Hedley Benson): 96
4. Newmilns & Galston: 95
5. Bathgate: 94
6. Clackmannan District: 93
7. Lochgelly: 92
8. Bo'ness & Carriden: 91
9. Campbeltown Brass: 90
10. Buckhaven & Methil Miners: 89
11. MacTaggart Scott Loanhead: 87
12. Perthshire Brass: 86
13. Dunfermline City: 85
14. Dysart Colliery Silver: 84
15. Tullis Russell Mills: 83
16. Whitburn Heartlands: 82
Best Championship Band: the co-operation band
Best First Section Band: Kirkintilloch
Best Second Section Band: Clackmannan District
Best Third Section Band: Perthshire Brass
Best Fourth Section Band: Buckhaven & Methil Miners
Most Entertaining Band: Tullis Russell Mills
Best Soloist: Stephanie Kennedy (flugel) — the cooperation band