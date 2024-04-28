                 

Result: 2024 Fife Brass Band Festival

Scottish champion, the cooperation band adds further domestic silverware to its name with victory at the Fife Entertainment contest.

thecoopeation band
  the cooperation band has added more domestic silverware to its name

Sunday, 28 April 2024

        

Result:


Adjudicator: Helen Douthwaite

1. the cooperation band (John Hinckley): 99
2. Whitburn (Eoin Tonner): 97
3. Kirkintilloch (Hedley Benson): 96
4. Newmilns & Galston: 95
5. Bathgate: 94
6. Clackmannan District: 93
7. Lochgelly: 92
8. Bo'ness & Carriden: 91
9. Campbeltown Brass: 90
10. Buckhaven & Methil Miners: 89
11. MacTaggart Scott Loanhead: 87
12. Perthshire Brass: 86
13. Dunfermline City: 85
14. Dysart Colliery Silver: 84
15. Tullis Russell Mills: 83
16. Whitburn Heartlands: 82

Best Championship Band: the co-operation band
Best First Section Band: Kirkintilloch
Best Second Section Band: Clackmannan District
Best Third Section Band: Perthshire Brass
Best Fourth Section Band: Buckhaven & Methil Miners
Most Entertaining Band: Tullis Russell Mills

Best Soloist: Stephanie Kennedy (flugel) — the cooperation band

        

