Result: 2024 Fife Brass Band Festival

Scottish champion, the cooperation band adds further domestic silverware to its name with victory at the Fife Entertainment contest.

the cooperation band has added more domestic silverware to its name

Adjudicator: Helen Douthwaite 1. the cooperation band (John Hinckley): 99

2. Whitburn (Eoin Tonner): 97

3. Kirkintilloch (Hedley Benson): 96

4. Newmilns & Galston: 95

5. Bathgate: 94

6. Clackmannan District: 93

7. Lochgelly: 92

8. Bo'ness & Carriden: 91

9. Campbeltown Brass: 90

10. Buckhaven & Methil Miners: 89

11. MacTaggart Scott Loanhead: 87

12. Perthshire Brass: 86

13. Dunfermline City: 85

14. Dysart Colliery Silver: 84

15. Tullis Russell Mills: 83

16. Whitburn Heartlands: 82 Best Championship Band: the co-operation band

Best First Section Band: Kirkintilloch

Best Second Section Band: Clackmannan District

Best Third Section Band: Perthshire Brass

Best Fourth Section Band: Buckhaven & Methil Miners

Most Entertaining Band: Tullis Russell Mills Best Soloist: Stephanie Kennedy (flugel) — the cooperation band

