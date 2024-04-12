New podcast from Smith & Grezzy

Sandy Smith and Simon Gresswell have got together to produce a new podcast — and are joined by Duncan Beckley for their first show.

Well known brass band personalities Simon Gresswell and Sandy Smith have teamed up to produce a new brass band podcast.

Topics of interest

Entitled, 'Smith and Grezzy's Big Chat Brass' it will see the duo and guests talk about topics of banding interest.

"We talk on a very regular basis about our thoughts on the current state of play in banding, so we thought it would be fun to do a podcast to share our views and opinions as well as offer potential solutions these," said Simon.

"We'll also be bringing in friends and colleagues to explore and discuss topics with frankness and honesty — from test-piece choices to lack of music education services, the structure of the five sections to Whit Friday and more."

Social media issues

The pair also told 4BR that they would be discussing issues raised by banders on various social media groups — offering a response to more immediate concerns.

The first podcast of the series sees then joined by the respected conductor Duncan Beckley to talk about his career and find out more about his (and Sandy's) input into the Kapitol Music Panel and the reasons behind the current choices.

Episode 2 will focus on the social media reaction to the release of the music to be played at the 2024 National Finals in Cheltenham and London.

Enjoy:

https://podcastle.ai/show/smith-grezzy-s-big-chat-brass-J1XRDoM0

The musical idents come from Hammonds Band and MD Morgan Griffiths. Thanks go to KMJ's Keith Johnson for his technical input.

