Conducting duo to judge conductor finalists

Sarah Groarke-Booth and Morgan Griffiths will adjudicate the finalists at the Association of Brass Band Conductors competition in June.

The Association of Brass Band Conductors has announced the panel of judges who will assess the entrants in its flagship Conductor Competition final in June.

The top-flight conducting duo of Sarah Groarke-Booth and Morgan Griffiths, the musical directors' of Rainford and Hammonds Bands have been given the task.

Opportunity

Speaking of her role Sarah said: "I'm thrilled to be able to join Morgan is observing up and coming conducting talent at an event that provides an excellent opportunity for it to be showcased."

Candidates are asked to submit their video entries by the close of Wednesday 24th April for initial shortlisting, from which 10 semi-finalists will be invited to take part in the competition final day at Eccles Town Hall on Saturday 15th June.

International

Speaking of the event, BBCA Chair, James Holt said: "From its return in 2021 the competition has grown and now attracts an international entry of conducting talent.

We are keen to provide opportunities for the development of conductors and thrilled that we will be inviting the winner to work with a leading conductor as part of the prize this year."

Submissions

Candidates should submit their video entries for shortlisting by the BBCA panel for an invite to the live semi-final.

The finalists will conduct a 15-minute rehearsal of Hammonds Band on a section of the set pieces, closely observed by the two competition adjudicators.

Five conductors will progress to the final, which will consist of a rehearsal and performance of a concert item as part of the evening's gala concert.

All semi-finalists will receive feedback from the adjudication panel on their conducting skills. Non-shortlisted BBCA members will receive audio feedback on their videos.

How to enter

For further details go to:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news11042024-0726/conducting-competition-adjudicators-announced-and-entry-deadline-extended