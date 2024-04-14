Tameside seeks new friends for Whit Friday

If you can spare some time on Whit Friday — why not help out and meet new Friends into the bargain.

With the Whit Friday contests fast appearing on the horizon (24th May) a call has gone out from 'The Friends of Tameside Whit Friday Brass Band Contests' to see if there are volunteers willing to help keep events on the road.

Help required

Ten contests will be taking place this year with the ongoing support of Tameside Council.

However, with the need to balance the music making with safety, and the joyfulness with sensitivity to the local communities which welcome everyone from around the banding world, there is an essential need for additional help.

If you are able to help then please offer, even if it is only for part of what is a long day and night.

Out and about

The 'Friends' were recently out and about at the Stalybridge Street Fest — a monthly event that showcases the great type of community led involvement that makes Whit Friday unique.

There they were able to sign up several volunteers who will be giving invaluable assistance on the day — but more are welcome!

Street Fest is run by Tameside Council in partnership with local traders and businesses and has been funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) for Communities and Place. The next event takes place on May 10th — but you don't have to wait until them to sign up.

Volunteer form:

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help the Whit Friday contests can do so at:

https://www.whitfridaybrass.org/copy-of-contact

Further details

Further details on the Tameside Whit Friday band contests can be found at:

https://www.whitfridaybrass.org